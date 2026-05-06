Maverick Power Ranked No. 7 on Inc. Regionals: Southwest List

Maverick Power ranks No. 7 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals Southwest list, recognized for 627% revenue growth and mission-critical power infrastructure solutions.

We’ve built the business on disciplined execution, and that’s what allows us to scale without compromising quality.”” — Tom Currier, President and CEO of Maverick Power

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, named Maverick Power No. 7 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list, recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies across Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.An extension of the national Inc. 5000, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the companies driving growth across the Southwest economy, highlighting strong revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation.Maverick Power, a provider of engineered power distribution systems for mission-critical infrastructure , achieved 627% revenue growth over the past two years, reflecting accelerating demand for scalable power solutions across data centers and industrial environments . As electrification and compute-driven demand increase, constraints around power capacity and deployment timelines are reshaping how projects are delivered.The company has expanded its role as an integrated partner to EPC firms, contractors, and operators—aligning engineering, manufacturing, and delivery to improve speed, coordination, and reliability across complex builds.“627% growth is an outcome—not the objective,” said Tom Currier, President and CEO of Maverick Power. “We’ve built the business on disciplined execution, and that’s what allows us to scale without compromising quality.”Between 2022 and 2024, the 132 companies on this year’s list had a median growth rate of 79 percent, collectively adding 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the regional economy.“Our customers don’t need another vendor—they need a partner who can remove friction from the project,” Currier added. “We focus on understanding the problem, engineering the right solution, and delivering it in a way that keeps projects moving.”“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “They didn’t just persevere—they innovated, adapted, and thrived.”As demand for high-density power infrastructure continues to accelerate, Maverick Power is investing in capacity, talent, and supply chain capabilities to support continued growth.Complete results are available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest About Maverick PowerMaverick Power is an embedded OEM focused on engineered power distribution solutions for mission-critical infrastructure . Working alongside EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) firms, contractors, and operators, the company designs, builds, and delivers systems that support complex, high-growth environments such as data centers and industrial facilities. Its approach centers on execution, responsiveness, and delivering reliable outcomes across the full project lifecycle. For more information, visit maverickpwr.com.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

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