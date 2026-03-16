Lynxspring Announces BTL Certification for JENEsys® and Multiple JENEsys Edge® Controllers

12 Niagara Embedded, Niagara Native Controllers. BTL Certified.

With 12 Niagara controllers BTL Certified, Lynxspring continues to advance open, interoperable building automation and controls that system integrators and building owners can deploy with confidence.” — Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynxspring, www.lynxspring.com , a premier provider in open, interoperable building automation solutions, announced today that multiple JENEsysand JENEsys Edge controllers have achieved BTL Certification, validating their conformance to the BACnetcommunication protocol and interoperability within BACnet-compliant building systems.The BTL Certification Mark, administered through the BACnet International BTL Listing and Certification Program, confirms that certified devices have been independently tested by BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) for compliance with the BACnet protocol and for reliable interoperability within multi-vendor building automation and control environments.Certification standards are maintained and periodically reviewed by BACnet International to align with updates to ASHRAE Standard 135, the BACnet communication protocol standard. By achieving BTL certification, Lynxspring continues to reinforce its commitment to open systems, interoperability, and standards-based building automation technologies.BTL-Certified Lynxspring ControllersThe following Lynxspring controllers have successfully met BTL testing requirements:JENEsys PC-9000 (JACE) Supervisory Controllers• JENEsys PC-9000• JENEsys PC-9000-001• JENEsys PC-9000-002• JENEsys PC-9000-005JENEsys Edge Controllers• JENEsys Edge 414• JENEsys Edge 434• JENEsys Edge 514• JENEsys Edge 534• JENEsys Edge 534 – 4G LTE• JENEsys Edge 534 – Monnit• JENEsys Edge 634JENEsys Edge Equipment Controllers• JENEsys Edge VAVThese devices are part of Lynxspring’s expanding portfolio of Niagara-embedded, Niagara-native controllers designed to support applications ranging from device and equipment control to supervisory integration and enterprise-level building orchestration.“Open standards and verified interoperability are foundational to the future of smart buildings,” said Marc Petock, Vice President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Lynxspring. “Achieving BTL certification across multiple JENEsys and JENEsys Edge controllers reinforces our commitment to delivering Niagara-based solutions that integrate seamlessly within BACnet environments while giving customers the flexibility, confidence, and long-term sustainability they expect from open building automation systems.”Commitment to Open InteroperabilityBTL certification provides building owners, system integrators, and consulting engineers with the assurance that certified products will integrate reliably within BACnet-compliant multi-vendor systems.As buildings continue to evolve toward more connected and data-driven environments, standards-based communication remains essential to ensuring flexibility, interoperability, and long-term system sustainability.Lynxspring remains committed to advancing open, interoperable building automation solutions that empower customers to integrate, scale, and future-proof their building systems.About Lynxspring, Inc.One Platform. Many Possibilities™.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-cloud solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, solutions and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, modeling, and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes.The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s solutions portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings throughout the United States and internationally.Contact:Marc PetockLynxspring Inc+1 (816)-347-3500marc.petock@lynxspring.comVisit us on social media:LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.