Marc Petock Announces New Book on Branding, Innovation, and Market Leadership in Smart Buildings

Creating Brand in the Building Automation, Controls, and Smart Buildings Space Through a Look at the Niagara Framework®

This book explores how openness, ecosystem development, interoperability, and strategic branding helped shape one of the industry’s most influential platforms.” — Marc Petock

RICHMOND , VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creating Brand in the Building Automation, Controls, and Smart Buildings Space Through a Look at the Niagara Framework explores how openness, ecosystem development, interoperability, and strategic branding helped shape one of the industry’s most influential platforms.Industry veteran, marketing strategist, and smart buildings thought leader Marc Petock has announced the release of his new book, Creating Brand in the Building Automation, Controls, and Smart Buildings Space Through a Look at the Niagara FrameworkThe book examines the evolution of the building automation and smart buildings industry through the lens of the Niagara Frameworkand its impact on open systems, interoperability, ecosystem development, and market transformation.Blending industry history, strategic insight, market analysis, and personal perspective, the book explores how technology platforms become industry movements, how ecosystems drive adoption and innovation, and how branding influences long-term market leadership.“Technology alone does not transform industries,” said Marc Petock. “Vision, community, trust, positioning, and the ability to create a compelling story around innovation are equally important. This book is about how branding, openness, and ecosystem thinking helped shape a new era in building automation and smart buildings.”The book explores:- The evolution of building automation and smart buildings- The rise and influence of the Niagara Framework- Branding and ecosystem development in technology markets- Open systems, interoperability, and intelligent buildings- The future of AI, data-driven operations, and connected infrastructureThe book also examines how open architectures and ecosystem-driven innovation accelerated integration, interoperability, and digital transformation across commercial buildings, campuses, critical infrastructure, and enterprise operations.Designed for system integrators, consultants, facility owners, technology providers, OEMs, students, and industry professionals, the book provides both historical perspective and strategic insight into how the smart buildings market has evolved—and where it is heading next.“Buildings are no longer just about control,” Petock added. “They are about data, intelligence, operational outcomes, user experience, resiliency, and business value. Understanding how we arrived here is important to understanding where we are going.”Marc Petock is widely recognized throughout the building automation and smart buildings industry for his work in marketing, communications, branding, and thought leadership surrounding open systems, interoperability, and intelligent buildings. Over the course of his career, he has played a key role in helping shape awareness and understanding of the Niagara Frameworkand the broader shift toward open, connected smart building ecosystems.The release of the book comes at a time when the building automation industry is rapidly evolving beyond traditional controls toward data-driven operational platforms, AI-enabled applications, cybersecurity-focused architectures, and integrated OT/IT ecosystems.Published by Logicmaker Intelligence, LLC, the book is available through major online retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and industry distribution channels.ISBN: 979-8998813030Additional information:- Logicmaker IntelligenceFor additional information, media inquiries, speaking opportunities, or interview requests, please contact:Marc PetockVice President, Chief Marketing & Communications OfficerLynxspringEmail: marc.petock@lynxspring.comAbout Marc PetockMarc Petock is a recognized thought leader and marketing executive in the building automation, smart buildings, and intelligent infrastructure industries. With decades of experience in branding, communications, and industry strategy, he has helped advance awareness around open systems, interoperability, integration, and the evolving role of smart building technologies.About LynxspringFounded in 2002, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports open software and hardware platforms, edge-to-enterprise solutions, and IoT technologies for smart buildings, equipment, and integrated systems. The company is recognized as a leading independent Niagara FrameworkOEM partner and a strong advocate for open integration, interoperability, and intelligent building technologies.Media Contact:Marc Petockmarc.petock@lynxspring.comAbout Logicmaker Intelligence, LLCLogicmaker Intelligence, LLC is an independent publishing and media company focused on building automation, smart buildings, operational technology (OT), intelligent infrastructure, and the evolving intersection of technology, operations, and the built environment. Through books, educational content, industry analysis, and thought leadership, the company works to advance practical knowledge and strategic insight across the building automation, controls, integration, and smart infrastructure industries.Based in Huntersville, North Carolina, Logicmaker Intelligence publishes works aimed at engineers, system integrators, consultants, facility owners, technology providers, and industry professionals navigating the future of intelligent buildings and connected systems.Media Contact:Jacob Jacksonjacob@logicmakerintel.com

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