Lynxspring and Vybe Energy Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Rapid, Scalable Chiller Energy Optimization

AND FALLS CHURCH, VA, MO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynxspring www.lynxspring.com , a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment, device-to-cloud integration and automation, and Vybe Energy https://vybeenergy.com/ , redefining energy management in the built environment with advanced machine learning and surrogate-based optimization that leverages online learning to optimize how energy systems operate, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping building owners and operators achieve 25–30% energy reduction in existing commercial and institutional chiller systems—often delivering payback within months.The partnership combines Lynxspring’s open, Niagara FrameworkJENEsys Edgebuilding solutions and their E2E operating technology data management and IDL platform with Vybe Energy’s AI-powered optimization platform to provide a software-led, non-intrusive approach to improving chiller efficiency. Together, the companies are enabling customers to reduce energy costs, improve performance, and modernize operations without replacing equipment, rewriting control logic, or disrupting daily operations.“Building owners and operators are under increasing pressure to reduce energy use, manage costs, and meet sustainability goals,” said Marc Petock, Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Lynxspring. “By partnering with Vybe Energy, we are extending our “one platform, many possibilities” strategy with advanced AI-driven optimization that delivers measurable outcomes quickly and at scale.”Vybe Energy’s platform uses advanced machine learning and surrogate-based optimization that leverages online learning to continuously analyze system performance and dynamically adjust operating parameters in real time. The result is improved efficiency under real-world conditions, while respecting equipment constraints and operational intent.“At Vybe, our mission is to redefine how energy systems perform in real buildings,” said Nisha Thirumurthy, Founder & CEO at Vybe Energy. “Partnering with Lynxspring allows us to integrate seamlessly into existing building ecosystems and deliver immediate, repeatable value across portfolios.”Introducing Vybe400: Chiller Optimization PlatformAs part of the partnership, Lynxspring is supporting Vybe Energy’s flagship solution, Vybe400, a ready-to-use, out-of-the-box optimizer for chiller systems. Vybe400 installs quickly, requires no capital upgrades, and begins delivering results immediately. The solution learns and adapts to each facility’s unique operating patterns, enabling smarter performance without adding operational complexity.Key Benefits of the Lynxspring–Vybe Energy Partnership● Lower Energy UseImproves chiller efficiency under real-world operating conditions.● Fast Time to ValueSoftware-led deployment delivers measurable results in days or weeks.● No Rip-and-ReplaceWorks with existing chillers, equipment, and control systems.● Scalable and RepeatableDelivers consistent performance across multi-site portfolios.● Operator-AlignedPreserves equipment constraints, safety limits, and operational intent.● Future-Ready Supports evolving digital, sustainability, and smart-building strategies.Enabling Smarter, More Energy Efficient BuildingsThe Lynxspring–Vybe Energy partnership is designed for building owners, operators, and portfolio managers seeking practical, near-term energy savings without long implementation cycles or major capital investment. By integrating advanced AI optimization with open, interoperable building platforms, the companies are helping customers lower energy costs, accelerate decarbonization, improve asset performance, and enhance long-term resilience.The solution is available immediately through Vybe Energy.About Lynxspring, Inc.One Platform. Many Possibilities™.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-cloud solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, solutions and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, modeling, and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes.The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s solutions portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings throughout the United States and internationally.Contact:Marc PetockLynxspring Inc+1 (816)-347-3500marc.petock@lynxspring.comVisit us on social media:LinkedInAbout Vybe EnergyVybe Energy is redefining energy management in the built environment through AI-powered optimization. Its advanced software platform uses machine learning and surrogate-based optimization that leverages online learning to continuously improve system performance, reduce energy costs, and simplify operations—without hardware replacement or capital investment.For more information, visit: www.vybeenergy.com Contact:Vybe EnergySartaz Ahmed, CCOsartaz@vybeenergy.com+1 202 258 4464

