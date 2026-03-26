Pre-Orders Open March 26 for Maximus Power Armor Statue from 'Fallout'

Real Elite Masterline Fallout Maximus Power Armor Front Swappable Parts LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced Maximus Power Armor Statue from "Fallout." Pre-orders began March 26, 2026 (JST), with release set for November 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio introduces Maximus Power Armor from the TV series "Fallout" as part of the Real Elite Masterline series.Maximus is a young soldier who clings to the ideals of the Brotherhood of Steel as a way to confront his past. This statue depicts one of the series’ morally complex protagonists wearing the power armor he first donned. The T-60 model is reproduced with a solid silhouette and carefully considered pose, featuring an LED-illuminated headlight and the distinctive three claw marks seen in the series. The piece is sculpted and finished at a 1/4 scale based on close reference to on-screen materials.The specially designed base reflects scenes from the wasteland as experienced by Maximus. Elements such as a Deathclaw skull, Radroaches, and a milk vending machine are arranged to suggest fragments of his surroundings and memories, supporting the overall setting without overwhelming the figure.Interchangeable parts are included to allow different display options. The unhelmeted head captures subtle facial features such as wrinkles and scars, while the assault rifle is finished with layered silver tones to match the armor’s appearance. A head stand is also included for display.The bonus edition includes an additional right arm holding a T 60 pistol, allowing for displays inspired by memorable scenes from the series.Pre-orders for the Ghoul and Lucy MacLean are also now available.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Fallout Maximus Power Armor DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1599Edition Size: 200Arrival Date: November 2027Scale: 1/4H: 67cm W: 40cm D: 47cmH: 67cm W: 67cm D: 50cm (with Assault Rifle)Weight: Approx. 27 KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Fallout-themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Helmet-on, Helmet-off)・Two (2) Swappable Pairs of Arms (Fist, Assault Rifle)・One (1) Head Stand・LED Illumination (Head Light)・One (1) Swappable Right Arm (T-60 Pistol) [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©/™ 2026 ZeniMax © 2026 Amazon Content Services LLCFor more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline Fallout Maximus Power Armor Product PV

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