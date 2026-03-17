Actall and Buddi Announce Technical Cooperation for Integrated In-Facility and Community-Based Custody Tracking

Integrating with HubSens will allow our shared customers to benefit” — Charles Lewinton, CTO and VP of the Americas, Buddi

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actall Corporation (“Actall”), a leading provider of Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) for secure environments and complex architecture, and Buddi, a global provider of community-based monitoring technologies, today announced a technical cooperation to enable integrated inside-facility and outside-facility tracking capabilities to improve offender security and staff safety in custody operations.

A successful technical evaluation conducted in Q4 2025 confirmed the feasibility of directly receiving Buddi Radio Frequency (RF) tag signals and field device data into Actall’s HubSens™ location engine for a unified view of people and movement in custody operations in a single, scalable platform.

Following this technical milestone, Actall and Buddi will formalize the cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and begin structured technical works to validate, test, and operationalize the integration.

This collaboration combines Buddi’s proven offender monitoring technologies — widely deployed for community supervision — and Actall’s indoor RTLS systems powered by the HubSens location engine, used extensively in corrections, forensic hospitals, and other secure environments where RF conditions are challenging.

Bob Hampe, President & CEO, Actall Corporation, said, “Actall and Buddi serve adjacent but highly complementary sectors of the custody ecosystem. This technical cooperation allows us to provide operators with a unified, highly reliable tracking picture across both indoor and outdoor environments. We are excited to take this first step toward a more integrated future for custody technologies.” Both companies recognize increasing interest from operators and architects in solutions that track individuals, whether inside high-security facilities, during transport, or while under community supervision.

“Buddi has long focused on delivering trusted community monitoring solutions, and Actall’s expertise in secure-environment RTLS makes them a natural cooperation partner. Integrating with HubSens will allow our shared customers to benefit from a more holistic understanding of movement and safety across the entire custody continuum.” said Charles Lewinton, CTO and VP of Americas at Buddi.

While the collaboration has global potential, the initial rollout will focus on North American corrections and justice markets, where demand for interoperable tracking solutions continues to grow. Initial applications will include inmate movement tracking within facilities and across community programs, staff safety applications, and high-security behavioral and forensic health operations. Actall and Buddi will also explore future joint opportunities to harmonize device form factors, leverage shared industrial design elements, and simplify user workflows for operators seeking a single vendor ecosystem for inside/outside custody tracking.

About Actall Corporation

Actall Corporation is an experienced Gov-Tech systems engineering firm specializing in RTLS and IoT solutions designed for complex architecture. Our technical expertise stems from our success in deploying locating systems in extremely difficult & dense facilities. We have designed locating systems to meet owner criteria in very problematic RF environments, including jails/prisons, mental health centers, state capitals and courts. Actall systems leverage accurate locating technologies for patients, inmates, staff, visitors and assets to generate valuable intelligence.

More information: https://actall.net

About Rakana Technologies

Rakana Technologies, Inc is a technology holding company principally engaged in indoor positioning systems, IoT design and implementation and process improvement software solutions through its subsidiaries (Rakana Technologies and its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the “RT Group”). The RT Group includes Actall Corporation, Actall Canada, Inc, Actall Australia and DataByx.

About Buddi

Buddi provides advanced monitoring technology for justice, law enforcement, and rehabilitation programs worldwide. Its robust and field-proven devices support public safety agencies in managing individuals under community supervision, offering accurate, reliable, and user-friendly tracking solutions. Buddi has developed a leading, integrated platform that combines hardware and software to deliver state-of-the-art electronic monitoring solutions on a subscription-based, SaaS-like model. The platform is highly flexible and is primarily deployed across criminal justice and care services. It supports a wide range of use cases for both high and low-risk individuals, offering a comprehensive suite of products tailored to diverse customer needs. Recently, the company expanded into the transdermal alcohol monitoring sector with a combined tracking and alcohol detection solution. Buddi continues to innovate across both hardware and software, exploring technologies such as AI to enhance product capabilities and user experience.

More information: https://www.buddi.com

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