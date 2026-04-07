Actall Adds Senior Marketing Leadership to Support Next Phase of Growth

Appoints Steven Manifold as Fractional Chief Marketing Officer

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actall Corporation (“Actall”), a leading provider of Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) for secure environments and complex architecture, today announced the appointment of Steven Manifold as Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Steven will work closely with the Actall leadership team to strengthen the company’s market positioning, sharpen its go-to-market strategy, and build a structured demand generation engine to support growth across existing and emerging markets.

Steven Manifold is a B2B marketing leader with over 25 years of experience helping companies with complex products win in competitive markets. He has held senior roles at IBM and Pegasystems, and served as Chief Marketing Officer at Ubisense, a leading real-time location intelligence company, where he built and led the global marketing function as a member of the Executive Team.

Steven is the founder of Tayona Digital and creator of B2B Planr, a dedicated planning application that helps marketers track strategies and results in one place. He is also a contributing writer and IMPACT Awards judge at CMSWire, regularly writing for senior B2B marketing leaders on topics including RevOps, MarTech, strategy, and brand.

The appointment reflects Actall’s continued investment in building a scalable commercial engine, with a focus on positioning its platform as a critical location intelligence solution that can integrate across a range of tracking technologies and challenging environments. In this newly created role, Steven will focus on defining Actall’s market narrative, aligning marketing with commercial objectives, and establishing the processes and programs required to support long-term growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Steven said the opportunity lies in translating Actall’s existing technical capability into a clearer and more scalable market presence: “Actall has built an incredibly strong foundation in secure environments where accuracy and reliability are critical. I’m excited to be part of the Actall team, working on the next step to define that value clearly for new audiences and build the programs that support consistent demand and growth.”

Actall CEO and Founder, Bob Hampe, said Steven’s experience aligns closely with the company’s direction: “We’re delighted to welcome Steven to the Actall team. His combination of strategic thinking and execution discipline is well suited to this stage of our growth. As we continue to evolve the platform and expand into new markets, his input will help us sharpen our positioning and build a more structured approach to capturing these new opportunities.”

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