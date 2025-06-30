Actall Releases HubSens 5.0 with Support for Bosch Security Escort Hardware

A major software upgrade delivers long-term lifecycle support for legacy Security Escort systems

With HubSens 5.0, our team has delivered a path forward for Security Escort installations” — Bob Hampe, President & CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actall Corporation today announced the release of HubSens 5.0, the latest version of its real-time location engine, now with full support for Bosch Security Escort field hardware. This new release enables control, telemetry, location processing and publishes results using the existing Bosch Security Escort remote control protocol—making it possible to extend the life of deployed Bosch systems with modern software support. HubSens 5.0 was developed after lengthy interviews with Security Escort installations to determine their pain points and triage that listing into real priorities.

“Many institutions still rely on Security Escort systems for staff safety and asset tracking, but the original software platform is functionally stranded on obsolete versions of Windows,” said Bob Hampe, President & CEO of Actall Corporation. “With HubSens 5.0, our team has delivered a path forward for Security Escort installations—allowing these legacy systems to operate securely and efficiently well into the future, and now offering our clients the option to adopt it through a feature-rich, streamlined subscription model.”

HubSens 5.0 is a headless, Linux-based appliance that now serves as a full drop-in software replacement for Bosch’s original Security Escort interface, which requires Windows 8 or Windows Server 2012—both no longer supported by Microsoft. By leveraging Actall’s open platform architecture and advanced location processing algorithms, existing customers can modernize operations without replacing hardware infrastructure.

The new Bosch driver enables HubSens to:

1. Remotely control Security Escort transponders and receivers

2. Read and interpret device telemetry

3. Generate accurate real-time location estimates

4. Publish events to third-party interfaces via a standards-compliant OpenAPI stream

As with prior releases, HubSens 5.0 is fully compatible with PrismUI, Actall’s Windows-based administration tool. PrismUI enables site personnel to manage devices, generate reports, configure alarms and notifications, and integrate with I/O systems—delivering a rich ecosystem for operational continuity and future system expansion. With this release, HubSens is now also available in an on premise subscription model, giving organizations flexible options to license the technology as a managed service. Subscriptions are available in three- and five-year annual terms, providing a predictable cost structure and continuous access to support, updates, and upgrades.

About Actall Corporation

Actall Corporation is a leader in real-time indoor positioning systems for complex, high-security environments. From correctional facilities to behavioral health centers, Actall specializes in deploying reliable location-based intelligence in the most challenging settings. Actall’s Atlas RTLS platform enables accurate tracking for staff, residents, assets, and workflows—enhancing safety, efficiency, and accountability.

About Rakana Technologies

Rakana Technologies, Inc. is a technology holding company focused on IoT, indoor positioning, and enterprise workflow solutions. Rakana subsidiaries include Actall Corporation, Actall Australia, DataByx, and Kiasm.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements.” These are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including economic conditions, regulatory changes, and performance of future integrations or deployments. Actall and its affiliates disclaim any obligation to update such statements unless required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.