Hope and healing through vision rehabilitation

How personalized support helps Veterans adapt to vision loss

For many, the prospect of blindness is daunting, often perceived as more life-altering than the loss of a limb. Vision loss can significantly impact a Veteran’s quality of life, affecting their independence, mobility and emotional well-being.

Army Veteran William Eilers can attest to the impact of vision loss. A former art instructor, photographer and woodworker, Eilers’ life took a devastating turn when he lost vision in his right eye and then experienced subsequent vision problems with his left eye.

“Like many of my fellow Veterans, we’ve all been through a lot in our lives, and I have endured more health issues than I care to talk about,” Eilers said. “But losing my sight had me feeling devasted and afraid like nothing I’ve ever experienced.”

Eilers found hope and answers to many of his challenges when he met Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) new Visual Impairment Service Team (VIST) Coordinator Sara Peppard.

“Sara and her team gave me real hope in the form of tools and support to manage my vision loss,” Eilers said.

Peppard is the blind rehabilitation specialist and has been serving low vision and blind Veterans at VHSO since September 2025. With Peppard’s expertise, Veterans receive comprehensive blind rehabilitation services through online interactions such as VA Video Connect and V04 Clinical Resource Hub programs, face-to-face meetings, and attendance at blind rehabilitation centers within the VA health care system.

Lifetime care coordination

The VIST program’s mission is to keep Veterans motivated, engaged and hopeful. Through cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence and comprehensive VA services, Veterans are receiving the quality care and support they deserve. The VIST Coordinator plays a crucial role in this mission, ensuring Veterans have access to the support and resources necessary for maintaining a high quality of life.

Personalized in‑home support

Eilers experienced firsthand the expert care provided by the VHSO when Peppard arranged for Calvin Churchwell, a blindness and low-vision specialist, to visit his home. Churchwell, an expert in the latest assistive technology, brought with him not only the most advanced tools and devices designed to aid visually impaired individuals but also a renewed sense of hope and empowerment for Eilers. This personalized home visit provided Eilers with the resources and training necessary to adapt to his vision loss, ensuring he could effectively cope with blindness and continue to engage in his daily activities and passions. This hands-on approach underscores VHSO’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and expert knowledge to significantly enhance the lives of Veterans facing visual impairments.

“I truly believe in helping low vision and blind Veterans based on their specific needs, rather than simply issuing devices that might make them frustrated and unsure of how to use them,” said Peppard. “I love to engage with Veterans on a personal level and listen to their stories. That’s why I publish a monthly newsletter, The Vision Connection, featuring one of my Veterans each month to highlight their life, sacrifice and talents to inspire each other and others.”

Restoring independence through technology

Peppard works closely with Veterans, offering personalized training and support to help them master these technologies and techniques. This collaborative, hands-on approach not only restores a sense of independence but also reignites the determination and joy that comes from engaging in beloved activities, proving that vision loss, while challenging, does not have to mark the end of one’s creative journey.

“The message that stuck with me was this: There’s nothing you can’t do. You might have to do it differently,” said Eilers, while noting that “Sara and Calvin helped me understand and believe those words, and I’m so thankful for their help.”

VIST Coordinators provide lifetime care coordination for Veterans who are blind and visually impaired. If you are a Veteran or have a Veteran in your life and would like to discuss your concerns about vision impairments, you can learn more about VIST options.