Veteran finds motivation and transformation with MOVE!

From weight struggles to marathon success: Jarrod Lockwood’s journey through VA’s Weight Management Program

Jarrod Lockwood had struggled with his weight before his daughter was born and had “found it increasingly difficult to keep up with her” afterward. While he tried losing weight on his own, he found it difficult to maintain progress. After discussing the MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans with his primary care provider at the VA Orlando Healthcare System, he decided to give it a shot.

“My kids were my inspiration,” he recalled. “I wanted to be an inspiration for them and be able to do things with them.”

Finding strength in support

Lockwood began attending MOVE! group sessions and discovered a new path forward in his weight loss journey.

“The dietitian who taught my class was so energetic and entertaining,” he explained. “She made the program fun. It helped motivate me to succeed.”

In the class, he learned new strategies for gradually making small changes to his daily routine, including his eating and physical activity habits. For Lockwood, “MOVE!’s ability to advance education as I was ready really helped me to succeed… my entire MOVE! team has been instrumental to my success.”

Living his best life

Since starting MOVE! in 2018, Lockwood has maintained a weight loss of 170 pounds. He credits this accomplishment to a change in perspective.

“I have a healthy relationship with food now and can make smart choices,” he added. “I am able to exercise regularly and balance my diet appropriately.”

What’s more, Lockwood has become an avid triathlete and runner, recently completing his 10th marathon. Reflecting on all the changes he has experienced over the past several years, he is clear that there is much more than weight loss to be grateful for, saying “My most important benefit is motivating my kids to be healthy and for them to compete in sports as well.”

For more information

Learn more about the MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans and how it helps Veterans achieve lasting change.