From service to sidelines: how Veterans are finding purpose through officiating

The sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program.

For many Veterans, the transition from military service to civilian life can leave a gap that is hard to define. The structure, camaraderie and sense of purpose that once came naturally are no longer built into daily life. Battlefields 2 Ballfields (B2B) was created to help fill that gap in a unique and impactful way through sports officiating.

Across the country, youth and amateur sports leagues are facing a growing shortage of officials. At the same time, thousands of Veterans are looking for meaningful ways to stay active, connected and engaged in their communities. B2B brings these two needs together.

Battlefields 2 Ballfields provides free scholarships to Veterans and service members who are interested in becoming sports officials. These scholarships cover initial expenses such as uniforms, equipment, registration fees and association dues, removing one of the biggest barriers to getting started.

Officiating offers more than just a role on the field. It brings back elements that many Veterans recognize immediately: clear standards, accountability, teamwork and leadership. Whether it is football, basketball, baseball or another sport, stepping onto the field as an official creates a renewed sense of purpose.

The program is open to Veterans and active service members from all branches and backgrounds. No prior officiating experience is required. Once awarded a scholarship, recipients connect with local officiating associations in their area and begin their journey working games at the youth, high school or amateur level.

For many participants, officiating becomes more than a part-time activity. It becomes a way to stay involved in the game, build relationships and even earn supplemental income. Just as important, it creates a new sense of belonging.

Applying is simple. Veterans and service members can visit the Battlefields 2 Ballfields website and complete a short application. From there, the organization works to support their entry into officiating by covering the initial costs and helping them take the first step.

As one participant shared, the camaraderie and structure of officiating closely mirror what they experienced in the military. While it may not be for everyone, for many Veterans it provides exactly what they have been looking for.

Battlefields 2 Ballfields is proud to support those who have served by helping them continue serving this time in their local communities.

If you are a Veteran or service member looking for your next chapter, officiating may be the opportunity you did not know you needed.

Learn more and apply at www.battlefields2ballfields.org.