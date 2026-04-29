Better together: How the VetResources Community Network supports Veterans after service

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The first year after leaving the military can be one of the toughest transitions a Veteran faces, and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is working to make sure no one navigates it alone. That’s why this April, hundreds of partners from across the country joined the VetResources Community Network (VRCN) Monthly Connect, where they were focused on one shared goal: helping Veterans transition more smoothly into civilian life.

During the session, VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence shared how VA is strengthening support before, during and after separation, and the critical role community partners play in making that support meaningful.

What is the VetResources Community Network?

Lynda Davis, VA’s Chief Veteran Experience Officer, described the VRCN as a “collaborative community of practice for effective outreach.” It includes Veterans service organizations, non-profits, faith-based organizations, community partnerships, peer networks and volunteers. Each month, more than 200 groups come together, collectively reaching over 10 million Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors. April’s session centered on transition, a time that can feel overwhelming for service members and families. These conversations help partners share updates, align efforts and connect Veterans to the right resources at the right time.

“We’re better together!”

Lawrence reinforced a simple idea: VA’s work is strongest when done alongside partners. “We do awesome things at VA, but we know they’re made even better through active collaboration with our partners,” he shared.

He highlighted increased collaboration with the Department of War, including a newly signed memorandum of understanding that allows VA to engage service members earlier and more consistently before separation.

Improving the transition experience

VA is shifting from a reactive model to a more proactive approach, reaching Veterans earlier and more often during their transition.

Key efforts include:

Lawrence also stressed that these efforts aim to drive real outcomes, like stable housing, employment, financial security and stronger community connections. “That’s the vision we have. The sooner we can help them on that journey once they leave service, the better, and fulfill our obligation that we have here at VA.”

Listening in real time

VA’s Veterans Experience Office (VEO) is expanding how it listens to Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors through surveys, human-centered design interviews, focus groups and social media. This helps VA better understand real-time needs so that it can respond quicker.

One key challenge remains: younger Veterans are the most under-enrolled in VA services. Reaching them early is essential, and VRCN partners play a major role in closing that gap.

Partnership in action

Melissa Comeau of the American Red Cross shared a preview of the Military 2 Veteran Network (M2VN), launching in late 2026, to better support service members as they transition.

Partners like Merging Vets and Players (MVP) also highlighted their work supporting Veterans through fitness and wellness programs. As MVP’s Bill Johnson shared, “This is great information. Please continue these meetings so we can support Veterans and their families.”

Why community partners matter

A consistent theme throughout the session was that VA cannot do this alone.

Community partners often hear about challenges first. By sharing tools like Solid Start, BDD, and the Welcome Kit—and providing feedback to VA—they help identify gaps early and ensure more Veterans get the support they need.

It’s what VRCN is all about: bringing partners together so no one has to navigate the transition alone. Because when it comes to serving Veterans, we are truly better together.