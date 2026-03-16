Aesthetic Record Launches Integration With EntityMed, an AI-Powered Aesthetic Simulation and Lead Generation Platform

Ready to Learn More? Register for the Upcoming Live Webinar with Aesthetic Record x EntityMed

Aesthetic Record integrates with EntityMed and LeadAR to help aesthetic practices convert AI simulations into booked appointments with automated lead nurturing.

One of the most powerful ways to convert leads is to show them how aesthetic treatments can refine their own face or body, and EntityMed’s AI-simulation tool makes that possible.” — Tiphany Hall, PhD

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Record, the industry‑leading EMR and practice management solution for aesthetic clinics, today announced a strategic integration with EntityMed, the leading AI-powered face and body simulation platform, and LeadAR, its native CRM and marketing automation platform, to help practices convert digital interest into scheduled treatments.

Aesthetic practices have long struggled with unqualified leads, manual follow‑up, and disconnected marketing and clinical systems. The Aesthetic Record x EntityMed x LeadAR integration eliminates these pain points by connecting AI simulations, lead capture, automated nurturing, and scheduling in a single, streamlined funnel. “Our mission at EntityMed is to help practices turn patient curiosity into confident treatment decisions,” said Lior Yadin, Founder and CEO of EntityMed. “Our ‘Try Before You Treat’ AI simulation technology, now integrated with Aesthetic Record, allows providers to visually educate patients and move them seamlessly from discovery to consultation and treatment.”

When prospective patients complete an EntityMed simulation from a link, QR code, social media, or paid ad, their information and treatment interests are captured as high‑intent leads. For users who have Aesthetic Record and LeadAR, those leads flow directly into both systems, where automated email, SMS, and task workflows guide each inquiry toward a booked appointment.



For Aesthetic Practices:

● More streamlined leads: EntityMed AI-powered simulation tool captures motivated, treatment‑curious patients, so clinics spend more time on qualified consults and less on cold leads.

● Automated nurture and follow‑up: LeadAR keeps every EntityMed lead on track with pre‑built workflows, reminders, and multi‑channel communication until they book.

● End‑to‑end visibility: Practices can see which campaigns, simulations, and follow‑ups drive booked revenue, all within the Aesthetic Record and LeadAR ecosystem.

For Patients:

● Personalized treatment previews: Patients see realistic, AI-powered “after” images of their own face and body, helping them understand options and feel confident moving forward.

● Faster, clearer next steps: Once they submit a simulation, patients receive timely, relevant follow‑up through LeadAR so they know exactly how to book and what to expect.

● A more cohesive experience: From first simulation to in‑clinic visit, patients move through a connected journey instead of disjointed forms, messages, and systems.

“One of the most powerful ways to convert leads is to show them how aesthetic treatments can refine their own face or body, and EntityMed’s AI-simulation tool makes that possible, ” said Tiphany Hall, PhD, Chief Growth Office at Aesthetic Record. “By bringing EntityMed into the Aesthetic Record ecosystem, we’re helping practices turn that ‘What if?’ moment into future appointments.”

Limited‑Time Launch Offer

During the launch phase of the Aesthetic Record x EntityMed x LeadAR integration, Aesthetic Record and EntityMed are offering preferred savings to eligible practices:

For Practices New to LeadAR and EntityMed:

● Save $399 on LeadAR Onboarding & Activation Fee, and save $200/month on a new EntityMed subscription.

For Existing LeadAR Practices New to EntityMed:

● Add EntityMed for just $299/month per practice (single location).

These launch offers give practices an affordable way to bring a complete, AI‑powered growth funnel—from simulation to nurture and booked treatments—to their lead generation efforts without large upfront costs.

Interested in Learning More?

Join a virtual launch event with Tiphany Hall, PhD, CGO of Aesthetic Record and Randy Torban, VP of EntityMed on Thursday, March 26th at 1 PM EST / 12 PM CST. Attendees will preview EntityMed’s AI-powered aesthetic simulation platform and the integration with Aesthetic Record and LeadAR. Click Here to Register.

About Aesthetic Record

Aesthetic Record is the industry’s most comprehensive EMR and Practice Management ecosystem, purpose-built for aesthetic professionals from startup to enterprise. With innovative solutions that streamline clinical workflows, simplify inventory management, and maintain compliant charting and documentation, Aesthetic Practices can focus on delivering exceptional patient care while also building a profitable business. With Aesthetic Record’s fully integrated financial suite, AR Pay, practices gain a seamless, patient-centric solution for managing revenue, memberships, and payments within one unified platform.

To learn more visit www.aestheticrecord.com

About EntityMed

EntityMed is the leading AI-powered aesthetic simulation platform designed to transform how aesthetic practices attract, engage, and convert patients. With its patented artificial intelligence technology, EntityMed provides realistic, real-time visual predictions of facial aesthetic treatments, allowing patients to see potential results before committing to a procedure.

To learn more visit www.entitymed.com

About LeadAR

LeadAR is the only fully-integrated CRM and marketing automation platform built to work seamlessly with Aesthetic Record. LeadAR’s AI-powered solutions make it easy to capture, convert, and retain more aesthetic patients through automated workflows, multi‑channel campaigns, and client relationship management from lead to lifetime.

To learn more visit www.myleadar.com

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