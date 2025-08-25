Aesthetic Record and PatientFi Announce First-of-Its-Kind Integration Including ASPIRE Galderma Rewards

The first end-to-end integrated solution – allowing providers to combine flexible financing and loyalty rewards.

Industry-first partnership that unifies practice management, patient financing, and loyalty rewards making it easy to deliver seamless, accessible patient care

For the first time, clinics can offer financing and ASPIRE rewards in a unified, end-to-end experience—making it faster, easier, and more affordable for patients to say yes to treatment.” — Tiphany Hall, PhD

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Record, LLC and PatientFi, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership that brings together PatientFi’s category-leading patient financing solutions with Aesthetic Record’s EMR and Practice Management system – transforming the checkout experience for both aesthetic practices and the patients they serve.

This alliance marks the industry’s first end-to-end integrated solution – allowing providers to offer flexible financing and loyalty rewards directly within the Aesthetic Record platform. With this partnership, practices can now offer PatientFi’s payment plans alongside ASPIRE Galderma Rewards—all within a single, seamless workflow.

Streamlined Experience, Maximum Affordability

Through this unique collaboration, Aesthetic Record and PatientFi leverage their combined expertise with key offerings designed to enhance both the practice experience and patient journey:

● A unified platform: Financing, loyalty and checkout live inside the Aesthetic Record interface – no external portals, toggling or third-party redirects required.

● High approvals, instant digital wallet: Patients can apply in 30-seconds using a soft credit check. Once approved, funds are stored in a reusable digital wallet that stay available for future use – no need to re-apply.

● Better patient offers: With the widest range of terms, including zero-interest plans for all patients, PatientFi delivers up to 44% higher conversion rates than competing financing options.

● Loyalty integration at point-of-care: Patients can redeem and apply ASPIRE Galderma Rewards points directly at checkout.

● Practice savings: Among the industry’s most competitive rates – transparent and value-driven.

Additionally, practices using Galderma portfolio of products benefit from 0% provider processing fees* when using PatientFi, making it one of the most cost-effective ways to offer patient financing.

“This is a true game-changer,” said Tiphany Hall, PhD, Chief Growth Officer at Aesthetic Record. “For the first time, clinics can offer financing and ASPIRE rewards in a unified, end-to-end experience—making it faster, easier, and more affordable for patients to say yes to treatment.”

“At PatientFi, we believe that empowering patients with better access to care – through flexible payment plans and fewer barriers – is just as important as delivering a frictionless experience for providers”, said Ray Bassi, SVP Commercial at PatientFi. “This integration with Aesthetic Record, alongside our long-standing partnership with Galderma, brings those priorities together in a modernized solution – and marks a new standard of what’s possible in aesthetic care.”

PatientFi: Trusted by Thousands of Practices Nationwide

Founded in 2017 and based in Irvine, California, PatientFi is a leading patient payments platform helping providers across elective healthcare increase case acceptance and drive practice growth. The company’s friendly, monthly payment plans remove cost as a barrier to care and are seamlessly embedded into the provider and patient journey. PatientFi serves thousands of providers nationwide across medical aesthetics, fertility, dental, audiology, and other healthcare specialties.

Join the Live Demo

Aesthetic Record and PatientFi will host a live webinar on Wednesday, September 10 at 4:30 PM CDT to showcase the integration. Hosted by Tiphany Hall, PhD, CGO of Aesthetic Record, and Derrick Hoag, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at PatientFi, the session will walk through how this integration enhances practice operations and patient affordability.

Click HERE to register for the webinar.

About Aesthetic Record

Based in Dallas, Texas, Aesthetic Record is a cloud-based EMR and practice management platform built specifically for aesthetic clinics. The company helps providers streamline clinical documentation, inventory management, patient engagement, and checkout. Learn more at aestheticrecord.com.

About PatientFi

PatientFi is a leading patient payments platform that helps medical and dental practices offer patients affordable, flexible options to cover out-of-pocket healthcare costs. Designed to bring accessibility to the forefront of care, PatientFi makes life-changing treatments more attainable—without financial friction. Today, PatientFi supports a national network of providers and patients across medical aesthetics, fertility, dental, audiology, and other specialties. In 2024, PatientFi ranked 128th on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

For more information, visit www.PatientFi.com and follow PatientFi on Instagram and LinkedIn.

*Participation in the ASPIRE and PatientFi collaboration is required for 0% provider fee eligibility. Terms and conditions apply.

PatientFi Media Contact

Kaetlyn Boone

Media Relations kaetlyn@kaetlynboonepr.com

(619) 889 - 7641

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.