Aesthetic Record Launches Affirm to Help Practices Offer More Flexible and Transparent Payment Options

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Record, a leading electronic medical records (EMR) and practice management platform for medical aesthetics, today announced an integration with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth.

Through this integration, clinics using Aesthetic Record’s financial services platform, AR Pay, can now seamlessly offer Affirm’s flexible and transparent financing options to eligible clients. By selecting Affirm, approved clients will have the option to split the total cost of their bill into budget-friendly biweekly or monthly payment plans, for as low as 0% APR. Clients will never be charged late or hidden fees when they pay with Affirm.

“At Aesthetic Record, we’re committed to giving practices an all-in-one platform to deliver exceptional patient experiences,” said Tiphany Hall, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) at Aesthetic Record. “Partnering with Affirm is a natural extension of that mission — offering clients a smarter, more transparent way to pay while enabling clinics to enhance care and grow their business with ease.”

Practices interested in learning more about the customer experience with Affirm can click here.

About Aesthetic Record

Aesthetic Record is the industry's leading EMR and practice management platform built exclusively for medical aesthetics. Trusted by thousands of practices, from startups to enterprise groups, Aesthetic Record streamlines clinical documentation, patient engagement, operations, and financial performance within a single, integrated ecosystem. By empowering practices with end-to-end solutions, including marketing automation, e-commerce, compliance, and payment processing, Aesthetic Record helps providers simplify, scale, and succeed in a fast-evolving industry.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.



