Shaftsbury Barracks / Single-vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B3000984

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: March 14, 2026, 1638 hours

STREET: VT Route 9

TOWN: Searsburg, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lind Lane

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 4.6

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, snowy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mattilyn Anne Marie Potter

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side, especially to the wheel

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 14, 2026, at approximately 1638 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Searsburg, VT. Through investigation, it was revealed that the operator, Mattilyn Potter (24) of Hoosick Falls, NY, lost control of the vehicle due to the wet highway surface. The vehicle struck a guardrail and sustained damage to the passenger's side.

There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

COURT ACTION: No