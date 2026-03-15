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Shaftsbury Barracks / Single-vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26B3000984                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini

STATION: Shaftsbury              

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: March 14, 2026, 1638 hours

STREET: VT Route 9

TOWN: Searsburg, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lind Lane

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 4.6

WEATHER: Clear        

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, snowy

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mattilyn Anne Marie Potter

AGE: 24     

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side, especially to the wheel

INJURIES: None

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On March 14, 2026, at approximately 1638 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Searsburg, VT. Through investigation, it was revealed that the operator, Mattilyn Potter (24) of Hoosick Falls, NY, lost control of the vehicle due to the wet highway surface. The vehicle struck a guardrail and sustained damage to the passenger's side.

 

There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

 

 

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Shaftsbury Barracks / Single-vehicle crash

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