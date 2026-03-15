Shaftsbury Barracks / Single-vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B3000984
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: March 14, 2026, 1638 hours
STREET: VT Route 9
TOWN: Searsburg, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lind Lane
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 4.6
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, snowy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mattilyn Anne Marie Potter
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side, especially to the wheel
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 14, 2026, at approximately 1638 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Searsburg, VT. Through investigation, it was revealed that the operator, Mattilyn Potter (24) of Hoosick Falls, NY, lost control of the vehicle due to the wet highway surface. The vehicle struck a guardrail and sustained damage to the passenger's side.
There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
COURT ACTION: No
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