World's Fastest AI Hotel Price Finder

BusinessHotels.com reports a major milestone in real-time hotel price integrity, establishing the foundation for the frictionless 2028 Connected Trip vision

We aren't just building a faster search tool; we are building the trustworthy data layer that the entire AI travel economy requires” — Drago Maximov

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BusinessHotels.com , a premier global platform and leader in business-centric accommodations, today announced a major growth milestone for its AI Hotel Price Finder . Following its launch, the platform has experienced a significant increase in user adoption, signaling a market shift toward transparent, high-speed, and verified travel data.Strategically serving the fast-growing bleisure (business + leisure) segment, BusinessHotels.com has rapidly emerged as a trusted brand for professionals who demand productivity on the go. While traditional booking engines face criticism for data latency and "ghost pricing," the AI Hotel Price Finder has built a "Trust Flywheel" by providing a clean, verifiable audit of global hotel pricing. This success is a critical milestone for the platform’s broader, ambitious 2028 vision: The Agentic Connected Trip "We aren't just building a faster search tool; we are building the trustworthy data layer that the entire AI travel economy requires," says Drago Maximov, Founder and CEO. "The Connected Trip, where an AI agent handles the entire lifecycle of travel without human friction, is the future. The success of the AI Price Finder proves we have solved the most difficult part: real-time, verified data integrity at a massive scale."Solving the Agentic Integrity Gap for Large EnterprisesLarge corporations and procurement teams require data sources that are reliable and free of hidden fees. BusinessHotels.com’s engine addresses this by:• Real-Time Data Integrity: Ensuring that cached or expired data never creates a booking error for an employee or corporate agent.• B2B Agent Connectivity: The recently launched configuration portal allows third-party AI agents, such as corporate booking bots, to connect to the verified data stream, eliminating procurement friction.• Zero-Friction UX: A minimalist, glassmorphic UI designed for instant verification, saving hundreds of hours in search fatigue for enterprise teams.Looking Forward: A 2028 RoadmapThe integration of the AI Price Finder is the first foundational block of the complete Agentic Connected Trip roadmap. The roadmap (hosted at ConnectedTrip.com) outlines the path toward a frictionless, agentic-native ecosystem that connects hotels, flights, and ground transport into a single, automated, super-app experience.About BusinessHotels.com: BusinessHotels.com is a premier global hotel reservation platform dedicated to executive and business travel. With access to over 2 million properties worldwide, it provides streamlined, mobile-first booking solutions for the modern professional. The platform is a pivotal component of the "Connected Trip" vision, integrating AI-driven pricing and business-ready amenities to simplify every step of the traveler’s journey.

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