BusinessHotels Launches AI Hotel Price Finder for Real-Time Rate Verification

AI Hotel Price Finder

BusinessHotels launches an AI Price Finder for live, tax-inclusive hotel rates, featuring integrated preferred rates and a direct booking path.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BusinessHotels today announced the launch of its AI Hotel Price Finder , a technical tool designed for high-speed lodging data retrieval. The platform uses machine learning to display live hotel rates, including all taxes and fees, with measured search durations typically under one second.The AI Price Finder provides a search interface that displays the total cost of a stay at the initial point of inquiry. By integrating a performance metric directly into the user interface, the tool informs users of the exact time taken to fetch data from global inventories. Internal tests show the engine currently fetches live inventory data in 0.40 to 0.82 seconds.The system is structured to move users from the search result to a secure payment environment via a "View Rooms" button. For registered account holders, the system identifies and applies pre-negotiated preferred rates. This ensures that corporate rates are applied to the total price calculation in real time.The introduction of the AI Hotel Price Finder Tool is a component of the BusinessHotels objective to develop a " Connected Trip ." This initiative focuses on the technical integration of search, rate verification and payment processing into a single digital sequence.About BusinessHotels:BusinessHotels is a digital travel platform that provides centralized booking solutions for the corporate and professional travel sectors. The platform manages an inventory of global hotel properties, offering users access to pre-negotiated rates and expense management tools. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company’s infrastructure is built to support high-volume inquiries and real-time data accuracy for business travelers and travel managers.

