RE: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 30, Winhall

Vt Route 30 Open Again

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, March 14, 2026 8:33 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 30, Winhall

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State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 30, Winhall has both lanes obstructed in the area of Snow Valley Rd due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 20-30 MIN. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.