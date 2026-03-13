CE:15th Five-Year Plan offers Macao fresh and major development opportunities

MACAU, March 13 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today stressed that this year’s “Two Sessions” carried great significance, serving as a bridge between the past and the future, with the adoption of the outline of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan providing Macao with new and major development opportunities.

Mr Sam made the remarks during a briefing in Macao to promote policies and aspirations outlined in the recently-concluded “Two Sessions” in Beijing. Those are the fourth session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) and the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Provided that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) maintains confidence in its development path, strengthens its sense of responsibility and practical action, fully leverages Macao’s unique strengths, and proactively aligns with national development strategies – while advancing its various undertakings in a high-quality manner – the MSAR will surely realise the policy visions of “Law-based Macao”, “Vibrant Macao”, “Cultural Macao”, and “Blissful Macao”, said the Chief Executive. In doing so, Macao will continue to write a new chapter in the great cause of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics, and make fresh and greater contributions to Chinese modernisation.

During this year’s “Two Sessions”, President Xi Jinping delivered important instructions on key issues such as developing new quality productive forces; building a “Healthy China”; and the integrated advancement of education, science and technology, and talent development, noted Mr Sam.

Premier Li Qiang’s Government Work Report set clear requirements for Macao to enhance law-based governance , to promote economic and social development, and to integrate better into – and serve – the national development agenda, said the Chief Executive. Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang outlined significant arrangements regarding Macao’s proactive alignment with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, solid advancement of appropriate economic diversification, and deeper development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

The care and high expectations for Macao expressed by the country’s leaders served as a great encouragement to the MSAR and provided clear direction for its development, said Mr Sam.

The MSAR must translate the spirit of the “Two Sessions” into concrete action, proactively and closely aligning with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan – particularly the Plan’s series of strategic arrangements supporting Macao in consolidating and enhancing its competitive advantages, and in better integrating into the national development framework, noted the Chief Executive. By doing so, Macao can effectively formulate and implement the Third Five-Year Plan for the Social and Economic Development of the MSAR, and continuously open new chapters in Macao’s development through active participation in, and contribution to, the great cause of national rejuvenation.

Mr Sam shared six points of understanding in the context of the actual situation of Macao.

First, there is the need proactively and closely to align with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan and scientifically formulate and implement the MSAR’s Third Five-Year Plan. Second, there is the need to uphold and improve the executive-led system and effectively enhance the MSAR Government’s governance capacity. Third, there is the need resolutely to safeguard national security and social stability, while actively promoting the growth of patriotic and Macao-loving forces. Fourth, there is the need solidly to advance appropriate economic diversification and deepen Macao-Hengqin integration. Fifth, there is the need to strengthen livelihood initiatives, deliver tangible improvements in people’s lives, and build a happy Macao. Sixth, there is the need to integrate into, and serve, the national development framework, and leverage Macao’s role as an important window for cultural exchange and mutual learning between Chinese and Western civilisations.

Vice Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, Mr Ho Hau Wah, stated during today’s event that the MSAR must proactively align with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan and formulate the MSAR’s Third Five-Year Plan. He expressed full confidence that the MSAR Government is capable of successfully achieving this important task.

Mr Ho noted that the Central Government has emphasised Macao’s need to advance appropriate economic diversification, with the goal of gradually reducing the economy’s reliance on a single industry. At the same time, by fostering diversified economic development, Macao could better integrate into, and serve, the overall national development agenda. In this process, careful consideration must be given to how Macao’s social structure, economic framework, and demographic composition can be aligned with national development objectives, he added.

Mr Ho said the MSAR Government must adopt a forward-looking vision, embrace diverse perspectives, and demonstrate determination in reform and progress – the principles set forth by President Xi whne he was in Macao for the MSAR’s 25th anniversary. The key to formulating and implementing the city’s Third Five-Year Plan lies in pursuing high-quality development, focusing on cultivating and developing new quality productive forces, intensifying talent development, and actively enhancing Macao’s competitiveness, to achieve a higher level of openness to the world.

Mr Ho added that when drafting Macao’s Third Five-Year Plan, the MSAR Government should adopt a long-term perspective, fully leverage Macao’s unique strengths, and refine its industrial structure. It should also consider the appropriate introduction of new quality productive forces. He encouraged the MSAR Government to show courage through a stronger sense of responsibility, consolidate social consensus, and provide sound political leadership.

The patriotic and Macao-loving sectors must fully support, and cooperate with, the MSAR Government, working in unity and harmony to seize the historic opportunities presented by national strategies. Together, they should lead Macao forward, steadfastly integrating into, and contributing to, the nation’s development framework, added Mr Ho.

During the session, the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong, offered three suggestions on studying and implementing the spirit of the “Two Sessions”.

First, there is the need to gain a deep appreciation of the hard-won achievements in development, security, and stability, and further strengthen confidence and determination regarding achievement of high-quality development.

Second, there is the need fully to understand the national strategy and Macao’s mission, and effectively seize the new opportunities presented by the new era.

Third, there is the need clearly to recognise the key tasks for Macao in implementing the “Two Sessions” spirit: study the new circumstances, address new challenges, and generate more best practices.

Specifically, Mr Zheng proposed concerted efforts in five priority areas. First, there is the need to align with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, widely build social consensus, and formulate and implement the MSAR’s Third Five-Year Plan – covering not only economic development but also social and livelihood sectors. Second, there is the need to uphold and improve the executive-led system, support the Chief Executive and MSAR Government in governing in accordance with the law, advance reform, and enhance governance effectiveness. Third, there is the need solidly to promote economic diversification and make every effort to advance the development of the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin as a major strategic initiative. Fourth, there is the need resolutely to safeguard national security and social stability, and uphold the fundamental principle that Macao must remain stable and orderly. Fifth, there is the need actively to promote the growth of patriotic and Macao-loving forces, and expand the broadest possible consensus in support of the “One country, two systems” principle.