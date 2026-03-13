Governor Abbott Celebrates Technology Innovation At SXSW Reception

TEXAS, March 13 - March 12, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks touting Texas’ economic dominance and leadership in emerging technology and innovation at a South by Southwest (SXSW) reception at the Governor's Mansion. For 40 years, SXSW has drawn cutting-edge innovators, tech leaders, and global creators worldwide to Austin, Texas.

"Texas ranks No. 1 for technology, innovation, and semiconductors," said Governor Abbott. "This is because of the policies that we have passed prioritizing, our large and small businesses. This may be your first visit for some of you, but for most of you it is the place you call home. We are proud to have you here and proud to have you at South by Southwest."

The SXSW Cocktail Reception & Tech Innovation Dinner is held each year at the Governor's Mansion. This event is hosted by the Office of the Governor, Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Texas Economic Development Corporation — and for the first time ever — SXSW.

Joined by business and technology leaders from around the world, Governor Abbott invited attendees to explore, learn, create, network, and enjoy all the city and state have to offer. Additionally, the Governor underscored the fact that Texas’ business-friendly climate and common-sense regulatory environment are attracting innovative industry leaders across all sectors, including defense, artificial intelligence, energy, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing and technology. The Governor also highlighted that through collaborative events like SXSW, sound policy and industry and workforce investments, Texas is cultivating a robust technology and innovation ecosystem.

Additional photos of the reception will be provided here when available.