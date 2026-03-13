Ice Conditions Shifting Quickly as Shelter Removal Dates Near

CANADA, March 13 - Released on March 13, 2026

Warming temperatures are creating unpredictable and potentially dangerous ice conditions across Saskatchewan. Anglers are urged to remove their ice fishing shelters before the ice becomes unsafe to travel upon. Late season ice can weaken from below, shift without warning, and hide cracks under the snow cover, making even familiar routes potentially hazardous as the weather warms up.

Shelters must be removed by March 15 in all areas south of Highway 16 and by March 31 in northern Saskatchewan.

Waiting until the last days increases the risk of equipment breaking through the ice or becoming impossible to retrieve safely. Early removal is the best way to avoid dangerous situations as conditions deteriorate.

Anyone heading onto the ice should watch for slush, discoloured patches of ice, standing water, or pressure ridges. These are clear signs that the ice may no longer support your weight. Travel should be limited, and anglers are encouraged to check conditions frequently, as stability can change within hours.

Failure to remove shelters by the deadlines can result in fines and the confiscation of structures and their contents. When dismantling shelters, all materials, garbage, and debris must be taken off the ice. Items left behind can sink or drift once the ice melts, creating hazards for boaters and swimmers and posing risks to wildlife in the spring. Shelters cannot be left on shore, and each structure must display the owner's full name, address, and phone number in letters at least 2.5 cm high.

This year's ice fishing season closes on March 31 in southern and central Saskatchewan and on April 15 in northern Saskatchewan. For more information, check the Anglers Guide online at saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

If you suspect wildlife, fisheries, forestry or environmental violations, call Saskatchewan's toll-free Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561 or report online at saskatchewan.ca/tipp. You do not have to give your name, and you may be eligible for a cash reward from the SaskTIP Reward Program.

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For more information, contact:

Media Desk

Community Safety

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5057

Email: mediacpps@gov.sk.ca