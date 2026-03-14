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Gov. Cox signs 7 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 13, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 7 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:

  • H.B. 17 Public Infrastructure District Meeting Amendments
  • H.B. 45 Fire Code Amendments
  • H.B. 46 Taxpayer Information Sharing Amendments
  • H.B. 62 Road Jurisdiction Amendments
  • H.B. 126 Micro-Education Entity Facility Amendments
  • H.B. 366 Judicial Modifications
  • H.B. 597 Alcohol Amendments

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Gov. Cox signs 7 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

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