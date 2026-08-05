MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox, Forest Service Chief Schultz and Local Leaders to Tour Fire-Impacted Areas and Sign Funding Commitment

WHAT:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox, U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz and local leaders will conduct a multi-county site visit focused on response and recovery efforts for the Cottonwood Post-Fire and the active Widemouth 2 Fire.

The visit includes a formal funding commitment signing in Beaver County, a field viewing of post-fire flooding mitigation of the Cottonwood Fire, a roundtable briefing with wildland fire leadership in Millard County responding to the Widemouth 2 Fire, a site visit to the Widemouth 2 Fire, and two media Q&A opportunities.

WHO, WHAT, WHEN & WHERE

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026

Beaver County — Cottonwood Fire & Funding Signing

Beaver County Courthouse, Commission Chambers 2nd floor, 105 East Center St., Beaver

9:30 a.m. Remarks from Gov. Cox, U.S. Forest Service Chief Schultz and Beaver County

Commissioner Tammy Pearson

9:45 a.m. Signing ceremony and photo op

9:50 a.m. Media Q&A

10 a.m. Depart to canyon/flood area (Coordinates)

Cottonwood Site Visit

10:15 a.m. Site viewing

10:45 a.m. Depart to impacted residence

11 a.m. Arrive at residence

11:15 a.m. Depart to Kanosh

Millard County — Widemouth 2 Fire Briefing

Kanosh Town Hall, 55 N. Main St., Kanosh

12:15 p.m. Millard County — Widemouth 2 Fire Briefing & Staging

GBT2, Tony Demasters, Incident Commander

State of Utah/ USFS/US Wildland Fire Service

Millard County Sheriff and Millard County Commissioners

Copeland Anderson, Millard County Warden

Gary Bishop, Meadow City Mayor

Wenda Crabb, Kanosh City Mayor

Curt Hare, Fillmore City Mayor

12:45 p.m. Drive to Widemouth 2 Fire Area

NOTE: Because this is an active wildfire, the exact location will be announced at the event.

Kanosh Canyon Site Visit

1 p.m. Media Q&A

1:15 p.m. Conclude

Media notes: Weather in this area has been unstable. Be prepared to walk in muddy conditions and for heat and possible rain.