Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 483,807 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox, Forest Service Chief Schultz and Local Leaders to Tour Fire-Impacted Areas and Sign Funding Commitment

WHAT:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox, U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz and local leaders will conduct a multi-county site visit focused on response and recovery efforts for the Cottonwood Post-Fire and the active Widemouth 2 Fire.

The visit includes a formal funding commitment signing in Beaver County, a field viewing of post-fire flooding mitigation of the Cottonwood Fire, a roundtable briefing with wildland fire leadership in Millard County responding to the Widemouth 2 Fire, a site visit to the Widemouth 2 Fire, and two media Q&A opportunities.

WHO, WHAT, WHEN & WHERE

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026

Beaver County — Cottonwood Fire & Funding Signing

Beaver County Courthouse, Commission Chambers 2nd floor, 105 East Center St., Beaver

9:30 a.m. Remarks from Gov. Cox, U.S. Forest Service Chief Schultz and Beaver County
Commissioner Tammy Pearson

9:45 a.m. Signing ceremony and photo op

9:50 a.m. Media Q&A 

10 a.m. Depart to canyon/flood area (Coordinates)

Cottonwood Site Visit

10:15 a.m. Site viewing 

10:45 a.m. Depart to impacted residence

11 a.m. Arrive at residence

11:15 a.m. Depart to Kanosh  

Millard County — Widemouth 2 Fire Briefing

Kanosh Town Hall, 55 N. Main St., Kanosh

12:15 p.m. Millard County — Widemouth 2 Fire Briefing & Staging

  • GBT2, Tony Demasters, Incident Commander 
  • State of Utah/ USFS/US Wildland Fire Service 
  • Millard County Sheriff and Millard County Commissioners 
  • Copeland Anderson, Millard County Warden
  • Gary Bishop, Meadow City Mayor 
  • Wenda Crabb, Kanosh City Mayor 
  • Curt Hare, Fillmore City Mayor 

12:45 p.m. Drive to Widemouth 2 Fire Area 

NOTE: Because this is an active wildfire, the exact location will be announced at the event.

Kanosh Canyon Site Visit

1 p.m.             Media Q&A 

1:15 p.m. Conclude

Media notes: Weather in this area has been unstable. Be prepared to walk in muddy conditions and for heat and possible rain. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox, Forest Service Chief Schultz and Local Leaders to Tour Fire-Impacted Areas and Sign Funding Commitment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.