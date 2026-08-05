MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox, Forest Service Chief Schultz and Local Leaders to Tour Fire-Impacted Areas and Sign Funding Commitment
WHAT:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox, U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz and local leaders will conduct a multi-county site visit focused on response and recovery efforts for the Cottonwood Post-Fire and the active Widemouth 2 Fire.
The visit includes a formal funding commitment signing in Beaver County, a field viewing of post-fire flooding mitigation of the Cottonwood Fire, a roundtable briefing with wildland fire leadership in Millard County responding to the Widemouth 2 Fire, a site visit to the Widemouth 2 Fire, and two media Q&A opportunities.
WHO, WHAT, WHEN & WHERE
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026
Beaver County — Cottonwood Fire & Funding Signing
Beaver County Courthouse, Commission Chambers 2nd floor, 105 East Center St., Beaver
9:30 a.m. Remarks from Gov. Cox, U.S. Forest Service Chief Schultz and Beaver County
Commissioner Tammy Pearson
9:45 a.m. Signing ceremony and photo op
9:50 a.m. Media Q&A
10 a.m. Depart to canyon/flood area (Coordinates)
Cottonwood Site Visit
10:15 a.m. Site viewing
10:45 a.m. Depart to impacted residence
11 a.m. Arrive at residence
11:15 a.m. Depart to Kanosh
Millard County — Widemouth 2 Fire Briefing
Kanosh Town Hall, 55 N. Main St., Kanosh
12:15 p.m. Millard County — Widemouth 2 Fire Briefing & Staging
- GBT2, Tony Demasters, Incident Commander
- State of Utah/ USFS/US Wildland Fire Service
- Millard County Sheriff and Millard County Commissioners
- Copeland Anderson, Millard County Warden
- Gary Bishop, Meadow City Mayor
- Wenda Crabb, Kanosh City Mayor
- Curt Hare, Fillmore City Mayor
12:45 p.m. Drive to Widemouth 2 Fire Area
NOTE: Because this is an active wildfire, the exact location will be announced at the event.
Kanosh Canyon Site Visit
1 p.m. Media Q&A
1:15 p.m. Conclude
Media notes: Weather in this area has been unstable. Be prepared to walk in muddy conditions and for heat and possible rain.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.