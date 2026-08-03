Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: August 3 – 7, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Aug. 3

9:00 a.m. Speak at Utah National Guard change of command ceremony

Location: Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City

Media Access

1:30 p.m. Attend Boards and Commissions meeting

Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Interview Third District Juvenile Court candidates

Location: Formal Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Aug. 4

2:35 p.m. Deliver keynote remarks at the One Utah Summit

Location: America First Event Center, Cedar City

Media Access

6:30 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit Summit opening reception

Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City

Wednesday, Aug. 5

9:35 a.m. Present awards at the One Utah Summit

Location: America First Event Center, Cedar City

Media Access

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Southern Utah University student leaders

Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City

5:00 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit Downtown at Dusk

Location: Johnson Center for Community Arts and Education, Cedar City

7:40 p.m. Meeting with Utah Shakespeare Festival leaders

Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, Cedar City



Thursday, Aug. 6

9:30 a.m. Visit wildfire burn areas and meet with residents in Beaver, Kanosh and Millard

Location: Beaver and Millard County, Utah



Friday, Aug. 7

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

July 27 – July 31, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

August 3 – August 7, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**



Monday, Aug. 3

9:00 a.m. Attend Utah National Guard change of command ceremony

Location: Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City

Media Access

11:30 a.m. Legal Update

Location: Virtual

1:30 p.m. Attend Boards and Commissions meeting

Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Interview Third District Juvenile Court candidates

Location: Formal Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Aug. 4

1:25 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit Utah Rural Leaders Academy graduation Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City

3:00 p.m. Moderate One Utah Summit “Global Partnerships, Rural Prosperity” panel

Location: America First Event Center, Cedar City

Media Access

4:00 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit mainstage presentations

Location: America First Event Center, Cedar City

Media Access

6:30 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit opening reception

Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City

Wednesday, Aug. 5

7:45 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit breakfast

Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City

9:35 a.m. Present awards at the One Utah Summit

Location: America First Event Center, Cedar City

Media Access

10:50 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit mainstage presentations

Location: America First Event Center, Cedar City

Media Access

12:30 p.m. Participate in One Utah Summit service project

Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Southern Utah University student leaders

Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City

3:00 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit breakouts

Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City

5:00 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit Downtown at Dusk

Location: Johnson Center for Community Arts and Education, Cedar City

8:00 p.m. Attend Utah Shakespeare Festival

Location: Cedar City



Thursday, Aug. 6

No public meetings



Friday, Aug. 7

No public meetings