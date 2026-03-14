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New Haven / DLS and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B5001008

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jon Prack                             

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 03/12/2026 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 116, Starksboro, VT

VIOLATION: DLS and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Megan Smith

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/12/2026 at approximately 2114 hours, troopers from the Hew Haven Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle operating erratically on Vermont Route 116 in the towns of Hinesburg and Starksboro. The vehicle ultimately pulled over, and the Hinesburg Fire Department made contact with the operator, later identified as Megan Smith, 57, of Weybridge. Firefighters were able to disable the vehicle until troopers arrived on scene. Smith was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for medical reasons. Smith was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/20/2026 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA   

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: N

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sergeant Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police – New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen HWY

New Haven, VT 05472

(802) 388 4919

(802) 453 7918 (fax)

 

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