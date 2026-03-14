New Haven / DLS and Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5001008
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jon Prack
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 03/12/2026 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 116, Starksboro, VT
VIOLATION: DLS and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Megan Smith
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/12/2026 at approximately 2114 hours, troopers from the Hew Haven Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle operating erratically on Vermont Route 116 in the towns of Hinesburg and Starksboro. The vehicle ultimately pulled over, and the Hinesburg Fire Department made contact with the operator, later identified as Megan Smith, 57, of Weybridge. Firefighters were able to disable the vehicle until troopers arrived on scene. Smith was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for medical reasons. Smith was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/20/2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police – New Haven
2490 Ethan Allen HWY
New Haven, VT 05472
(802) 388 4919
(802) 453 7918 (fax)
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