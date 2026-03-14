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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4002267

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/13/2026 @ 1816 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jefferson Hill Rd, Newbury

VIOLATION: In State Warrant & FIPO

        - Lewd-Lascivious Conduct

        - Simple Assault

        - Prohibited Conduct - First Offense - Open or Gross Lewdness

        - Violation of Probation

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Way                                             

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police were patrolling on Jefferson Hill Rd in Newbury. While on patrol Trooper observed a truck parked on the side of the road and impeding traffic. Inside the truck Troopers observed a passenger to be slumped over in the passenger seat. The male was identified as Way. He was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. During the investigation Way provided false information in order to deflect the investigation. Way was taken into custody, transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing, and later transported to Northeast Correction Complex to be held on lack of $5,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/26 @ 1230 hours     

COURT: ESSEX

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC     

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & FIPO

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