St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & FIPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4002267
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/13/2026 @ 1816 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jefferson Hill Rd, Newbury
VIOLATION: In State Warrant & FIPO
- Lewd-Lascivious Conduct
- Simple Assault
- Prohibited Conduct - First Offense - Open or Gross Lewdness
- Violation of Probation
ACCUSED: Christopher Way
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police were patrolling on Jefferson Hill Rd in Newbury. While on patrol Trooper observed a truck parked on the side of the road and impeding traffic. Inside the truck Troopers observed a passenger to be slumped over in the passenger seat. The male was identified as Way. He was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. During the investigation Way provided false information in order to deflect the investigation. Way was taken into custody, transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing, and later transported to Northeast Correction Complex to be held on lack of $5,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/26 @ 1230 hours
COURT: ESSEX
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
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