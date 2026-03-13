Prime Minister Golob: Sport is noble

SLOVENIA, March 13 - In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the noble character of the Youth Sports Games initiative and the organisation’s efforts. "I am proud and delighted to be here with you today, not least because initiatives like this are all the more important in today’s world," said the prime minister, adding that in a world that has spiralled out of control, we all too often witness wars that bring suffering and loss of life. "We live in a time when the leaders of many countries, including those that are part of the Western democratic world, speak only the language of war."

It is therefore all the more important that, here in this region, where we have witnessed similar senseless fratricidal wars, we set an example for the world. "That is why we can be grateful for this initiative, which allows young people to socialise with one another today, just as we once did, to come together as one community, to socialise with respect as well as with love," said the prime minister, who also expressed his hope that this message would be conveyed to young people and everyone else, for sport also brings peace.

"Sport is noble. It is a way of expressing respect. Sport is a way for us to connect and build a better future for everyone," the prime minister emphasised. He expressed his delight that Goran Dragić, the "golden captain" of the Slovenian national basketball team, has been named ambassador of the Games, as he embodies hard work and wholehearted dedication to his mission – that with determination, anything is possible.

Goran Dragić, a former top-level basketball player, captain of the Slovenian national team and NBA star, today joined the other ambassadors of Youth Sports Games who, through their example and social responsibility, raise awareness of the importance of sport, physical activity and socialisation for young people’s all-round development.