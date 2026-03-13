NEBRASKA, March 13 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issuing Burn Ban for Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen is issuing a statewide burn ban, to help reduce the potential for additional wildfires in Nebraska. Dry and windy conditions have caused the spread of significant fires in the central and western parts of the state. Earlier today, Gov. Pillen issued an emergency proclamation activating the deployment of state resources to help combat fires, including the use of aircraft and personnel from the Nebraska National Guard.

The Governor’s executive order prohibiting burning will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on March 27. Included with this release is an update that has been provided by State Fire Marshal Doug Hohbein to all fire chiefs statewide.

A copy of the Governor's executive order will be distributed later this afternoon, once it is countersigned as required, by the Secretary of State.