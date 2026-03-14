St Albans Barracks / Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2001420
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: Summer of 2025 - February 27, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden and Franklin County
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault Title 13 VSA 3252
ACCUSED: Matthew Stryker
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 4, 2026, the Vermont State Police in conjunction with the Norwest Unit for Special Investigations and the Department for Children and Families, initiated an investigation into Matthew Stryker, 19, of Richford. Investigators received a report that Stryker had a sexual relationship with a juvenile. As a result of their investigation, detectives learned that beginning in the summer of 2025, Stryker had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old juvenile. Stryker turned himself into the State Police on March 13, 2026, and after consulting with the Franklin County States Attorney's office, he was released with a flash citation ordering him to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on March 16, 2026, at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/16/26
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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