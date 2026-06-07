Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation & Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1004940

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/06/2026 at 1807 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Southbound Exit 6, Rockingham (Windham County), Vermont

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Julio Cabassa Rodriguez

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester (Hillsborough County), New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 6, 2026, at approximately 1807 hours, a Trooper from the Westminster State Police Barracks was on patrol on Interstate 91 Southbound when a motorcycle was observed traveling at speeds in excess of 106 miles per hour. A traffic stop was conducted without incident, and the operator was identified as Julio Cabassa Rodriguez (33) of Manchester (Hillsborough County), New Hampshire. Cabassa Rodriguez was released with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on August 4, 2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802) 722-4600

Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov