Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation & Excessive Speed
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1004940
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew
Kelly-Jacobs
STATION: Westminster
Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/06/2026 at 1807 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Southbound Exit 6,
Rockingham (Windham County), Vermont
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Julio Cabassa
Rodriguez
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester (Hillsborough County),
New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 6, 2026, at approximately 1807 hours, a Trooper from
the Westminster State Police Barracks was on patrol on Interstate 91 Southbound
when a motorcycle was observed traveling at speeds in excess of 106 miles per
hour. A traffic stop was conducted without incident, and the operator was
identified as Julio Cabassa Rodriguez (33) of Manchester (Hillsborough County),
New Hampshire. Cabassa Rodriguez was released with a citation to appear before
the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on August 4, 2026, at
0830 hours to answer to the charges of Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2026 at 0830
hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Trooper Andrew
Kelly-Jacobs
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802) 722-4600
Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov
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