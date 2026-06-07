Derby Barracks / Weapons offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5003096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/06/2026 0410

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Mariah Colby

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual threatening others with a firearm at a residence on VT Route 105 in the Town of Charleston, VT. Responding Troopers located the accused, Mariah Colby, age 21 of Charleston, VT, who had been disarmed of the firearm prior to Troopers arrival.

Investigation revealed that while intoxicated, Colby threatened several individuals with the firearm. No injuries were reported. Colby was arrested and was later held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility by the Orleans Criminal Court. Colby was cited to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 6/8/2026 at 12:30PM to answer to the charges of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/8/2026 at 12:30PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov