Derby Barracks / Weapons offenses
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5003096
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron
Leonard
STATION:
Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/06/2026 0410
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Charleston, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault,
Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Mariah
Colby
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names
of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received
a report of an individual threatening others with a firearm at a residence on
VT Route 105 in the Town of Charleston, VT. Responding Troopers located the
accused, Mariah Colby, age 21 of Charleston, VT, who had been disarmed of the
firearm prior to Troopers arrival.
Investigation revealed that while intoxicated, Colby
threatened several individuals with the firearm. No injuries were reported.
Colby was arrested and was later held without bail at Northern State
Correctional Facility by the Orleans Criminal Court. Colby was cited to appear
in Orleans Criminal Court on 6/8/2026 at 12:30PM to answer to the charges of
1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon,
and Reckless Endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/8/2026 at
12:30PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
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