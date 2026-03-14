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St Albans Barracks / Sexual Assault

****UPDATE WITH MUGSHOT****

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A2001420

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Keith Cote                             

STATION: St Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: Summer of 2025 - February 27, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden and Franklin County

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault Title 13 VSA 3252

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Stryker                                             

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 4, 2026, the Vermont State Police in conjunction with the Norwest Unit for Special Investigations and the Department for Children and Families, initiated an investigation into Matthew Stryker, 19, of Richford. Investigators received a report that Stryker had a sexual relationship with a juvenile. As a result of their investigation, detectives learned that beginning in the summer of 2025, Stryker had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old juvenile. Stryker turned himself into the State Police on March 13, 2026, and after consulting with the Franklin County States Attorney's office, he was released with a flash citation ordering him to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on March 16, 2026, at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  3/16/26          

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Detective Trooper Keith Cote

Bureau of Criminal Investigations A-West

Vermont State Police- St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993

Fax: 802-527-1150

Email: Keith.Cote@vermont.gov

 

 

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