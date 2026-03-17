Raleigh Resident Opens Payroll Vault Franchise

Award-Winning Franchise Covers Businesses in Raleigh, Gardner Areas

I decided to invest in a Payroll Vault franchise because it combines perfectly with my background in finance and compliance.” — Nadine Smith, Payroll Vault of Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded in Raleigh, signing an executive-level finance and accounting leader as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneur Nadine Smith, who lives in Raleigh, purchased a Payroll Vault franchise to leverage her experience as a trusted finance professional who has worked in highly regulated financial environments where accuracy, internal controls and regulatory compliance are critical. During her tenure at UBS, she specialized in financial reporting, regulatory compliance and process improvement. Amid the Credit Suisse/UBS merger, she successfully managed a team of seven, overseeing key operational and financial processes to ensure a smooth transition during a complex integration period.“I decided to invest in a Payroll Vault franchise because it combines perfectly with my background in finance and compliance,” said Smith, who has also worked as a staff accountant at WNCN. “It also enables me with the opportunity to support small and mid-sized businesses in a meaningful way. My goal is to become a trusted local resource for business owners by helping them reduce administrative stress so they can focus on their business.”Payroll Vault offers franchisees fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations that include recurring streams of revenue from monthly, quarterly and yearly transactions. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs.“The Payroll Vault model attracts experienced finance and accounting experts who believe small and medium-sized businesses need access to a high-end, boutique-style experience that large corporations receive on a continuous basis,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help franchisors and franchisees realize their vision with a complete package of award-winning technology, insightful training and effective marketing support.”As an experienced financial professional with expertise in credit risk analysis, capital markets, and regulatory compliance, Smith brings a proven track record of improving accounting and financial operations. Efficiency and innovation are at the core of her approach. She excels at taking initiative to streamline processes, develop automation solutions and optimize workflows to boost organizational productivity.“I embrace challenges and enjoy the eureka moments that come with finding creative solutions to complex problems,” she added.3 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Choose Payroll VaultThe award-winning franchise delivers several benefits to franchisees to support sustainable success:Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The franchise’s business model, which provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation and payroll funding.Payroll Vault owners enjoy a great work-life balance and a flexible schedule because the business can be operated remotely. A brick-and-mortar office is not required.Franchisees also receive in-depth sales training support to ensure they are up and running within 90 days. The three-day owners training program kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.If you are a business owner and would like to connect with Nadine, you can reach her via email at Nadine.Smith@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners ###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. Oakscale partners with established and emerging franchisors to accelerate brand growth through development, investment and strategic support. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

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