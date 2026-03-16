Voast Releases New Features for Shippable Interview Booth, Unlocking New Possibilities for Event Hosts

The Voast Booth increases engagement over your typical photo booth. The Voast Booth can be used for a variety of experiences: testimonials, lead generation, social content, and more. Now Voast can be used to conduct multiple interviews at the same event, giving planners more tools for engaging the right users.

One of a kind video booth designed to give event hosts more control, clarity, and confidence when collecting video content at scale.

These new features are about removing friction for users and hosts while unlocking more value from every event.” — Hannah Fuchigami

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voast, the modern video booth platform known for capturing authentic, guest-generated content, today announced the release of new features for the shippable Interview Booth, designed to give event hosts more control, clarity, and confidence when collecting video content at scale.

The latest updates include a Live Gallery, Media Release Forms, and Multiple Interview Pathways, making Voast an even more powerful tool for conferences, trade shows, corporate and personal events.

Live Gallery allows hosts to view uploaded videos and photos in real time as they sync to the cloud. This feature gives on-site teams, remote stakeholders, or marketers valuable real-time insights during fast-paced events.

A popular request when planning for using footage captured on Voast for social media or other commercial usage, Voast developed an integrated Media Release Form, that can be tailored to a company’s requirements and get clear opt in or opt out from individuals using the booth.

Events hosts can also choose to include Terms and Conditions, prompting users to review and accept before they start their interview.

Additionally, Voast expanded Interview Pathways, where hosts can prompts different questions based on a single selection by the user. “These are particularly useful in role-based scenarios,” explains Hannah Fuchigami, the Marketing Director at Voast, “Imagine you create a different interview tailored to a client, an employee, or a prospect.” Whether you collect testimonials, feedback, or branded content, you can now harness the power of a more personalized experience.

“Event hosts are being asked to do more with less: fewer vendors, tighter timelines, and higher expectations for content,” said Fuchigami. “These new features are about removing friction for users and hosts while unlocking more value from every event.”

Voast will be showcasing these new features live at the Northwest Event Show (NWES), April 28-30, in Seattle, WA, where attendees can experience the Interview Booth firsthand and explore use cases across weddings, corporate events, conferences, and fundraisers.

For more information about Voast and its shippable Interview Booth, visit www.raiseavoast.com.

About Voast

Voast is a modern, shippable video booth designed to capture authentic interviews and messages at events. Used for weddings, conferences, corporate events, and fundraisers, Voast helps event hosts collect meaningful content without the need for a full production crew.

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