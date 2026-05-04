Voast Debuts Refreshed Brand Identity, Formally Introducing the Interview Booth Category to the Events Industry

Real stories from real people. Get your people talking with Voast. The new visual identity gives a nod to the vintage feel of a home video while embracing the modern technology that makes for an effortless client experience. Voast helps you make the most of your event by preserving the faces, emotions, and responses of everyone in the room. It gives everyone a voice.

Seattle-based event technology company unveils new visual identity, marking a milestone in the company's growth since its 2019 founding.

Seeing and hearing from real people touches something tender in our human hearts. There's no other product that focuses on interviews with this level of ease and comfortability.” — Hannah Fuchigami

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voast, creator of the original shippable interview booth, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity marking a new chapter for the Seattle-based company and its continued effort to establish the interview booth as a distinct category within the events industry.

The new visual identity, developed in partnership with B Super Design, reflects Voast's evolution from an early-stage product to an established platform serving weddings, corporate events, conferences, and milestone celebrations nationwide. The rebrand was publicly debuted at the Northwest Event Show (NWES) in Seattle, WA in April 2026.

Voast occupies a position in the events market that no competing product has filled. Unlike photo booths, which capture a look, or audio guest books, which capture a voice, the Voast Interview Booth captures a story — guiding guests through thoughtfully written questions and delivering the resulting footage as a professionally edited film.

The booth ships directly to event locations, assembles in under five minutes, and requires no on-site attendant. Hosts configure a custom set of up to six interview prompts in advance. Voast's guided interface manages the guest experience from start to finish.

With over 2.5 million weddings taking place in the US annually, and accelerating demand from corporate clients seeking authentic storytelling at live events, Voast addresses a gap that neither traditional video production nor photo booth rental has been able to fill. The company's shippable model removes the logistical barriers that have historically made professional video capture inaccessible for most events.

The refreshed brand identity positions Voast to scale its reach across both consumer and B2B markets as awareness of the interview booth category continues to grow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.