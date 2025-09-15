VOAST EXPANDS SHIPPABLE VIDEO BOOTH SERVICE TO CANADA

Voast (Video + Toast) was created to get people talking. The screen walks users through a short interview, prompting them to answer questions written by the event host. Events in Canada can now book Voast for their event, shipping directly to their door. The Voast Booth takes under five minutes to assemble.

The future of event entertainment just got bigger! Voast, the creator of self-service video interview booths, today announces its expansion into Canada.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voast, creator of the self-service interview booth, announced a significant expansion of their service area into Canada. Voast will continue to serve all 50 of the United States as well as expand their service to include all 10 Canadian Provinces.

Designed as a modern alternative to traditional photo booths and paper guest books, the Voast (Video + Toast) Booth walks guests through a short interview, collecting authentic, unscripted clips for the event host. Already making waves amongst US weddings and corporate events, Voast is now ready to serve Canadian clients with the same seamless support.

“We’re excited to offer shipping to our neighbors to the north, providing the same high-level of service to events looking for something fresh, interactive, and meaningful,” says Ben Creelman, Co-founder and COO at Voast. “Expanding means more people can capture the unique energy of having everyone in the same room, without the complications or expense of additional vendors.”

The expansion reflects Voast’s commitment to growth and accessibility, ensuring more clients can benefit from it’s all-in-one solution: a guest book, video keepsake, and entertainment all in one shippable case. As an introductory price, shipping will cost $100 USD as a flat rate to anywhere in Canada.

Canadian customers can now Rent a Video Booth for:

Weddings: Capturing well wishes, advice, stories, confessionals, and interviews from loved ones.

Corporate Events: Collect testimonials, event highlights, or unscripted content to use in marketing materials.

Fundraisers: Answers from people connected with your cause, bringing a personal touch to future promotion.

Personal Events: Creating a time capsule from a birthday, bridal or baby shower, going away party, or anniversary.

For more information or to reserve a booth in Canada, visit www.raiseavoast.com.

About Voast:

Voast is a modern video booth that helps capture authentic memories at weddings, corporate events, and celebrations of all kinds. Founded in Seattle in 2019, Voast ships out hundreds of Video Booths every year and to events around the U.S. and now Canada. Voast makes it easy to add an interactive experience that doubles as a lasting keepsake.

For more information or questions, customers can contact us at hello@raiseavoast.com and follow Voast on Instagram and Tik Tok.

