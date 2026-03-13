Maine DOE Update – March 13, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Celebrating National Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) Week from March 15-21, 2026

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to join the Maine Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community in celebrating National CACFP Week from March 15-21, 2026. This week highlights the vital role nutritious meals play in supporting children, families, and adult participants in care settings. | More

Registration Open for McKinney-Vento Spring 2026 Regional Meetings

In March, April, and May, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will host its McKinney-Vento Spring 2026 Regional Meetings to provide updates on federal, state, and local policies and discuss resources available for students and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability. | More

Nominations Open for 2026-2027 Maine School Nurse of the Year

Nominations are open for the 2026-2027 Maine School Nurse of the Year award, an annual recognition through the Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN). The application deadline is April 17, 2026. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Veazie Students Shine at the Maine FIRST LEGO League Challenge State Championship

On February 7, 2026, the 26th annual Maine FIRSTLEGO League Challenge State Championship brought together 24 teams from across the state at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay. Teams tested their robots on this season’s “unearthed” competition tables—which featured an archaeology theme—and met with judges to present their innovation projects. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Registration Open for Maine Association for Pupil Transportation Regional Conferences

The Maine Association for Pupil Transportation (MAPT), a statewide professional organization dedicated to supporting student transportation across Maine, is hosting its 2026 regional conferences in April and June. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.