Launch Pad Live Takes Off: Culture Advisory Group Debuts New Program

Culture Advisory Group Launchpad Live invite

Inaugural Session Features Storytelling Pioneer and Entrepreneurial Advocate Trish Tonaj

You're not alone in building a food or beverage company. LAUNCHPAD LIVE is a community where founders share tactics, celebrate wins & normalize growth — live, every other Wednesday.” — Paul Valder, Founder

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culture Advisory Group today announced the debut of LAUNCHPAD LIVE, a complimentary biweekly video interview series designed to connect, inspire, and educate food and beverage founders across North America. The series debuts Wednesday, March 25, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM EST, featuring inaugural guest Trish Tonaj, Principal Owner of ShareYourStories.online About LAUNCHPAD LIVELAUNCHPAD LIVE was created to fill a critical gap in the food and beverage industry: a dedicated, candid, and accessible forum where founders can learn from one another. Each 30-minute session is hosted by distinguished CPG industry expert Tricia Ryan, who draws out the real stories behind the brand — from its origin and breakthrough moments to pivots, setbacks, and hard-won lessons."You are not alone in the ups and downs of building a food or beverage company," said Paul Valder, founder of LAUNCHPAD LIVE and the Culture Advisory Group. "Through open, honest dialogue, we are building a community where founders can share practical tactics, celebrate wins, and normalize the realities of growth. LAUNCHPAD LIVE is that community — live, every other Wednesday."Inaugural Guest: Trish Tonaj, ShareYourStories.onlineThe debut episode welcomes Trish Tonaj, an artist, author, speaker, and passionate advocate for the entrepreneurial spirit. With more than 25 years of experience as a founder, Tonaj knows firsthand what it means to build something from the ground up — often without a roadmap. That lived experience inspired her to create ShareYourStories.online, a global platform where entrepreneurs and enterprise leaders come together to increase visibility, spark collaboration, and celebrate the real stories behind the logo."Trish Tonaj embodies everything LAUNCHPAD LIVE stands for," said host Tricia Ryan. "Her ability to create genuine human connection — and her commitment to helping entrepreneurs feel seen and supported — makes her the perfect guest to launch this community."Session Focus: The Connection Economy The inaugural episode of LAUNCHPAD LIVE will center on the Connection Economy — a framework that argues the industrial economy, built on scarcity, compliance, and interchangeable labor, has given way to one built on trust, relationships, and the ability to connect people and ideas. Popularized by author and entrepreneur Seth Godin, the framework has profound implications for food and beverage founders navigating today’s marketplace.Tricia Ryan and Trish Tonaj will explore how food and beverage entrepreneurs can apply the Connection Economy principles to build lasting brands, including: leading with trust over transactions; using generosity and authentic storytelling as growth strategies; building tribes and communities around their products; and leveraging networks as a genuine business asset. Attendees will leave with practical, actionable frameworks for applying these principles to their own founder journeys.Event DetailsWhat: LIVE — Inaugural Episode featuring Trish TonajWhen: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, | 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM ESTFormat: Complimentary live video interview (biweekly series)Register: https://shorturl.at/PVQVq About Culture Advisory GroupCulture Advisory Group is a specialized advisory firm serving the food and beverage industry across North America. With programs like LAUNCHPAD LIVE, the firm is committed to building community, accelerating founder growth, and fostering a culture of candid collaboration within the food and beverage sectors. LAUNCHPAD LIVE is produced with sponsorship from Food Processing Skills Canada.

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