From Construction Sites to Store Shelves: David Spadafora Built Oh My Okra on Grit, Focus, and a Farmers Market Moment

Culture Advisory Group Okra

LaunchPad LIVE Series Spotlights a First-Time Food Entrepreneur Who Traded a Hard Hat for a Brand Built on Purpose

In construction, you learn quickly that a project doesn’t get built by wishing — it gets built by showing up, staying organized, and refusing to quit. That’s the only playbook I know.” — David Spadafora, Co-Founder, Oh My Okra

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LaunchPad LIVE series returns for its third installment with a guest whose entrepreneurial journey is as unlikely as it is inspiring. David Spadafora, Co-Founder of Oh My Okra , spent years building structures in the construction industry — a world defined by blueprints, timelines, and hands-on execution. It turns out those same disciplines would become the backbone of one of Canada's most distinctive better-for-you snack brands. The LaunchPad LIVE series is proudly sponsored by Culture Advisory Group and Food Processing Skills Canada.On a February 2016 Road trip through the American South, David and his partner, Lori stumbled upon a farmers' market in Charleston, South Carolina. A single bite of dried whole okra stopped them both in their tracks. With no background in food, no industry contacts, and no roadmap, David and Lori recognized something most people would have walked right past — a profoundly underrated superfood with the potential to transform a category.“In construction, you learn quickly that a project doesn’t get built by wishing — it gets built by showing up, staying organized, and refusing to quit. That’s the only playbook I knew, so that’s the one I brought to Oh My Okra.”— David Spadafora, Co-Founder, Oh My OkraWhat followed was a masterclass in first-generation entrepreneurship. With no prior experience in food manufacturing, retail, or brand development, David leaned on the work ethic and organizational rigour he had honed over a career in construction. He researched relentlessly. He sought out mentors. He built processes from scratch. He treated every obstacle — and there were many — as a problem to be solved rather than a reason to stop.Oh My Okra is also deeply personal. The brand is named in honour of Lori’s late father Umberto (“Bert”), who passed away from type 2 diabetes. Okra’s nutritional profile — rich in fiber and potassium, and linked to supporting healthy blood sugar levels — made it not just a business opportunity but a meaningful mission. Integrity and honesty were baked into the brand from day one, in Bert’s memory.By 2019, both David and Lori had left their careers behind entirely. On Canada Day that year, Oh My Okra launched nationwide — a fitting milestone for a brand proudly bringing something new to Canadian pantries. Today, the product is found on shelves across the country, a testament to what focused determination and disciplined execution can achieve even without a traditional industry pedigree.About the LaunchPad LIVE SeriesLaunchPad LIVE is a conversation series designed to shine a light on the real stories behind food and beverage entrepreneurship in Canada. Hosted by food marketing expert Tricia Ryan, each episode features candid conversations with founders who have navigated the challenges of building a brand from the ground up. The series is made possible through the generous support of the Culture Advisory Group and Food Processing Skills Canada.In this third episode, David joins host Tricia to talk about what it really looks like to bet on yourself with no safety net, how skills from an unexpected background can become competitive advantages, and why staying organized and focused — not just inspired — is what separates dreamers from founders.Register for free: https://cag.webinarninja.com/series-webinars/7381/register Time: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM ESTAbout Oh My OkraOh My Okra is a Canadian better-for-you snack brand founded by David Spadafora and Loredana Carnale. The company produces dried whole okra snacks that are naturally high in fiber, potassium, and are associated with supporting healthy blood sugar levels. Oh My Okra is available nationwide across Canada. Learn more at https://www.ohmyokra.com/ About Culture Advisory GroupCulture Advisory Group is a specialized Canadian advisory firm exclusively serving the food and beverage industry globally. With a commitment to building community, accelerating founder growth, and fostering candid collaboration, the firm offers two flagship programs designed for brand owners and manufacturers innovating in categories dominated by legacy brands.LaunchPad is a paid monthly coaching and mentorship program that connects brand owners with a curated selection of industry experts — providing ongoing guidance, strategic support, and the specialized practical and operational knowledge founders need to compete and grow.LaunchPad LIVE is a free service bringing the community to life through live programming, creating space for real-time and real-life connection, shared learning, and collective momentum across the sector. LaunchPad LIVE is produced with sponsorship from Food Processing Skills Canada.About Food Processing Skills CanadaAs the leading workforce development organization for Canada’s food and beverage industry, Food Processing Skills Canada empowers businesses with highly skilled talent and growth resources. Founded in 2000, we partner with governments, educational institutions, and industry associations to support this vital sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.