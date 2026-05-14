Culture Advisory Group Announces LunchPad LIVE Webinar Featuring the Canadian Launch of Product Guru

Culture Advisory Group

Free virtual event on May 20 will introduce food and beverage brands to a new retail discovery model bridging Canada and European markets

Product Guru is changing how products get discovered and listed at retail — and bringing this model to Canada opens real doors for our food and beverage community, both domestically and abroad.” — Paul Valder, President and Founder

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culture Advisory Group today announced its upcoming LunchPad LIVE session, taking place on May 20, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST, featuring the introduction of Product Guru to the Canadian market. The free webinar will explore how emerging food and beverage brands can accelerate retail listings and expand internationally through a platform that blends digital buyer matchmaking with curated, category-specific in-store product discovery events at key retail locations across Canada and Europe.Product Guru is an award-winning UK-based platform that has driven meaningful success connecting brands with retail buyers across the UK and European markets. Now expanding into Canada, Product Guru combines a digital discovery ecosystem with physical retail activation events — making it easier than ever for emerging brands to get new products on shelves at major retail partners in both markets.At the LunchPad LIVE session, Culture Advisory Group VP Marketing, Tricia Ryan will be joined by Libe Nunez of Product Guru for a practical, insight-driven conversation covering:• How emerging brands can strengthen their retail readiness and improve their chances of securing listings• How Canadian food and beverage companies can leverage Product Guru's hybrid platform to support export growth into European markets• How programs like CanExport may provide funding support for brands pursuing international expansion — and how Culture Advisory Group can guide applicants through that process."This is one of the most exciting LunchPad LIVE conversations we've hosted," said Paul Valder, President and Founder of the Culture Advisory Group. "Product Guru is changing how products get discovered and listed at retail — and bringing this model to Canada opens real doors for our food and beverage community, both domestically and abroad."Event Details: Date: May 20, 2026Time: 1:00 PM ESTCost: FreeRegistration: https://tinyurl.com/yn7t8ypy Space is limited. Brands navigating buyer outreach, retail readiness, or international expansion are encouraged to register now.________________________________________About Culture Advisory Group: Culture Advisory Group is a Canadian advisory firm supporting food, beverage, and consumer brands with go-to-market strategy, retail readiness, and export development. Through its LunchPad LIVE series and partnerships with platforms like Product Guru, Culture Advisory Group connects emerging brands with the tools, networks, and funding support needed to grow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.