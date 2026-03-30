LaunchPad LIVE Returns: Culture Advisory Group Welcomes Innovation Leader John Snow of Ahead of the Curve

The Acclaimed Series Features the Co-Founder Behind TapScan, the Leading Platform Transforming How Food & Beverage Brands Engage Consumers in Real Time

Every static package, display and marketing material can now deliver real time shopper and consumer communication. TapScan enables brands to start these conversations.” — — John Snow, Co-Founder, Ahead of the Curve Group / TapScan

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culture Advisory Group today announces the second episode of LaunchPad LIVE , its complimentary biweekly video interview series designed to connect, inspire, and educate food and beverage founders across North America. The upcoming session features John Snow, Co-Founder of Ahead of the Curve Group and their technology platform TapScan, and will be hosted by distinguished CPG industry expert Tricia Ryan.“Every static package, display, and marketing material can now deliver real-time shopper and consumer communication. TapScan enables brands to start these conversations.” — John Snow, Co-Founder, Ahead of the Curve Group / TapScanAbout LAUNCHPAD LIVELaunchPad LIVE was created to fill a critical gap in the food and beverage industry: a dedicated, candid, and accessible forum where founders can learn from one another. Each 30-minute session draws out the real stories behind the brand, from origin and breakthrough moments to pivots, setbacks, and hard-won lessons. The series has quickly established itself as a must-attend community for emerging and scaling food and beverage entrepreneurs.Featured Guest: John Snow, Co-Founder — Ahead of the Curve Group / TapScan.After nearly three decades with Unilever in global R&D, packaging, procurement, and customer-facing roles, John Snow embarked on a new direction in 2018. He co-founded Ahead of the Curve Group, the company behind the successful TapScan technology, a custom digital communication platform that transforms static touchpoints into live, targeted engagement channels.TapScan helps brands deliver dynamic, multi-level messaging through packaging and in-market materials, turning every interaction into a real-time connection. By tracking engagement trends, the platform empowers companies to respond instantly to evolving consumer behavior and needs.For food and beverage founders navigating an increasingly competitive marketplace, John’s blend of global corporate expertise and entrepreneurial agility offers a rare and practical perspective on building brands that stay relevant and responsive.Session Focus: Turning Packaging into a Live Engagement ChannelTricia Ryan and John Snow will explore how food and beverage entrepreneurs can harness digital communication tools to create meaningful consumer connections at every touchpoint, including:• How to transform passive packaging into an active, measurable marketing channel• Leveraging real-time consumer engagement data to sharpen brand strategy• Insights from a 30-year Unilever career applied to the entrepreneurial journey• Practical and affordable steps for scaling a tech-enabled brand in today’s crowded marketplace.Attendees will leave with actionable frameworks for applying these principles to their own founder journeys.Event DetailsWhat: LaunchPad LIVE — Episode #2 Featuring John SnowFormat: Complimentary live video interview (biweekly series)Host: Tricia Ryan, Culture Advisory GroupSeries: Every other Wednesday, 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM ESTRegister: https://cag.webinarninja.com/series-webinars/7381/register About Culture Advisory GroupCulture Advisory Group is a specialized Canadian advisory firm exclusively serving the food and beverage industry globally. With programs like LaunchPad LIVE, the firm is committed to building community, accelerating founder growth, and fostering a culture of candid collaboration within the sectors. LaunchPad LIVE is produced with sponsorship from Food Processing Skills Canada.About Ahead of the Curve GroupAhead of the Curve Group is the company behind TapScan, a custom digital communication platform that transforms static brand touchpoints into live, targeted engagement channels. Cofounded in 2018 by CPG veteran John Snow, TapScan empowers food and beverage brands to track real-time consumer engagement, responding with agility and dynamically to fast-evolving market needs.

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