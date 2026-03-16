Lucid Private Offices Brings Its Third Phoenix Location to Old Town

Lucid Private Offices will open a 20,000+ sq ft premium workspace in Old Town Scottsdale this May, offering private offices, team suites, and meeting rooms.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucid Private Offices is excited to announce the opening of its third Phoenix location at 4800 N Scottsdale Road. Scheduled for this upcoming May, the opening will introduce over 20,000 square feet of upscale private offices, team suites, and meeting rooms to Old Town.Known for its premium furnished offices and flexible lease terms, Lucid Private Offices combines the energy and modern feel of coworking with the privacy and professionalism of traditional offices–crafting a unique take on the perfect workspace. Whether individual offices, team suites, meeting rooms, or hot desks, this company prides itself on delivering the perfect solution, when and how it’s needed.Customizable solutions are available for teams of 1+, including individual offices, team suites, meeting rooms, day-passes and more. These all-inclusive, furnished offices come on flexible terms, making Lucid Private Offices the obvious choice for professional coworking solutions.“We’ve always known we wanted to be here,” CEO and founder Flip Howard commented. “Our nearby locations filled up faster than we’ve ever seen, proving there was a need that Lucid can fill. Old Town is a great place to do just that.” Lucid Private Offices - Scottsdale / Old Town boasts a host of amenities, including:- Easy freeway access for a hassle-free commute- Fitness Center- In-house dining- Unlimited coffee, espresso, seltzer & more- High-speed internet & unlimited printing- Curated furniture selections- Receptionist call / mail serviceOnly a mile from downtown Scottsdale, this prime location is within walking distance of over 50 restaurants and bars, not to mention the multiple shopping centers, hotels, entertainment venues, museums and more.John Pelletier and Austin Studebaker of Cresa, and Jim Sadler and Julie Harris of Locate AI, represented the Tenant; Chris Walker of Cushman & Wakefield represented the Landlord.For inquiries, please contact Anthony Gerhart at 214-810-2681 or agerhart@lucidprivateoffices.com. You can also follow Lucid Private Offices on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram to track progress on the upcoming opening.About Lucid Private Offices: Lucid Private Offices is a Texas-based company with 29 locations in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and Atlanta. This premium private office company combines the energy and modern feel of coworking with the privacy and refinement of traditional offices–crafting their unique take on the perfect workspaces. Customizable solutions are available for teams of 1+, including individual offices, team suites, meeting rooms, day-passes and more. These all-inclusive, furnished offices come on flexible terms, making Lucid Private Offices the obvious choice for professional coworking solutions. Visit lucidprivateoffices.com to learn more.

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