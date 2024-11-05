Lucid Private Offices Adds Two Full Floors of Upscale Coworking Space to 8080 NCX in Dallas

Lucid Private Offices NCX Reception Lucid Private Offices 8080 NCX

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucid Private Offices, a leader in the flexible workspace sector, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8080 N. Central Expressway in Dallas, Texas. Opening on November 5, 2024, this state-of-the-art coworking space boasts 35,234 rentable square feet across two visually stunning floors.Situated on the 15th and 17th floors, Lucid Private Offices – NorthPark will redefine the coworking experience with unmatched amenities, breathtaking floor-to-ceiling views of downtown Dallas, and upscale design elements."We are excited to bring our vision of luxury coworking to such a premier location," said Flip Howard, Principal of Lucid. "With unparalleled views and cutting-edge amenities, this space is designed to foster productivity and creativity for today’s professionals in Dallas.”Lucid Private Offices – NorthPark will include 120 private and team offices, including sunlight-filled corner offices with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and unrestricted views of Dallas, five conference rooms, a library, arched ceilings, and a stylish upscale design ideal for all working styles. A few of the building amenities include an onsite café, coffee bar, lounge, patio, fitness center, and 24/7 security.Prime Location for Dallas Professionals- Perfectly positioned off North Central Expressway (US 75), Lucid Private Offices provides convenient access to Greenville, Northwest Highway, Caruth-Haven, and many other Dallas hotspots. Nearby areas like Park Cities, Preston Hollow, and SMU are within easy reach, along with NorthPark Center and over 20 dining options in walking distance.Representing Lucid Private Offices in the lease negotiation were CRESA’s John Pelletier and Austin Studebaker. Intercontinental, the landlord, was represented by Taylor Lynch and Grant Summer.This opening follows Lucid Private Offices’ recent expansion of its McKinney location, where an additional 3,000 square feet of workspace has been added to meet demand. The expansion underscores the brand's commitment to growth and delivering premier flexible workspaces across the region.About Lucid Private OfficesLucid Private Offices is a Texas-based company with over 26 locations throughout Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and Atlanta. This upscale private office-focused coworking company caters to a more professional crowd and combines the no-hassle flexibility and modern energy of coworking with the privacy and professionality of a traditional office. The furnished, turnkey offices are move-in ready and equipped with state-of-the-art conference and team rooms, coworking spaces, a full-service coffee lounge, and the latest IT infrastructure. Upgrade your workday. Visit lucidprivateoffices.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.