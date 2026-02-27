Lucid Private Offices Redefines Coworking in Nashville with Opening of First Tennessee Location

Rendering of reception area at Lucid Private Offices - Midtown / Music Row

Lucid Private Offices brings sophisticated, executive-grade office space to Midtown Nashville, catering to professionals who value focus and success.

We're excited for Nashville to get to know Lucid Private Offices. This is a city of go-getters. We take that drive and blend it with a premium atmosphere—a combination that makes Lucid one-of-a-kind.” — Flip Howard, CEO

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucid Private Offices , known for its premium office space and coworking options, is ready to make its Tennessee debut in April 2026. Located at 1801 West End Avenue, Lucid Private Offices–with existing locations in major metroplexes of Arizona, Georgia, and Texas–will be introducing almost 32,000 square feet of premium, all-inclusive offices to Music City.Lucid Private Offices combines the best of coworking with the best of traditional office leases, offering customizable, furnished workspace solutions on flexible terms. Whether individual offices, team suites, meeting rooms, or hot desks, this coworking company delivers the perfect solution, when and how it’s needed.“We couldn’t be more excited for Nashville to get to know Lucid Private Offices,” says CEO and founder Flip Howard. “This is a city of go-getters. We take that drive and that energy and blend it with a professional and premium atmosphere—a combination that makes Lucid one-of-a-kind.”“Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities in the States,” Howard continues, “and all those new people need a great place to work. We believe Lucid is that place.”Lucid Private Offices – Midtown / Music Row boasts countless amenities, including:Access to three major highways for a simplified commuteAn on-site fitness centerIn-house diningHigh-end hospitality bar featuring barista-quality coffee and premium refreshments to fuel the workdayReceptionist call / mail servicesCustomizable office furnishings700-space parking garage for residents and visitorsTop-notch views of NashvilleIn addition to its exceptional atmosphere and amenities, this new location is steps away from many of the city’s famous hot chicken restaurants–not to mention salons, fitness centers, music venues, hotels, parks, and museums–making this unique coworking space the place to be.“There’s no one else doing what we’re doing,” says Howard.John Pelletier and Austin Studebaker of Cresa, and Tatum Flynn and David McRae of Savills represented the Tenant; Ashley Marshall and Bill Adair of Jones Lang Lasalle represented the Landlord.For inquiries, please contact Anthony Gerhart at 214-810-2681 or agerhart@lucidprivateoffices.com. You can also follow Lucid Private Offices on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram to track progress on their upcoming opening.About Lucid Private Offices: Lucid Private Offices is a Texas-based company nearly 30 locations in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and Atlanta. This premium private office company combines the energy and modern feel of coworking with the privacy and refinement of traditional offices–crafting their unique take on the perfect workspaces. Customizable solutions are available for teams of 1+, including individual offices, team suites, meeting rooms, day-passes and more. These all-inclusive, furnished offices come on flexible terms, making Lucid Private Offices the obvious choice for professional coworking solutions. Visit lucidprivateoffices.com to learn more.###

CEO Flip Howard introducing Lucid Private Offices in Nashville

