RE: TROOP A DLS INCIDENT

Additional DLS Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS Case #: 26A2001519 Trooper: Cody Bellinghiri Offenders Name: Justin Rockwell Age: 36 Hometown of Offender: Berkshire, VT Date and Time of Violation: 03/10/2026 @ 15355 hours Location of Violation: I 89 N MM 109.5 Georgia, VT Court Date and Time: April 28th, 2026 @ 0800 hours Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division Thank you From: Flanagan, Julie via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, March 13, 2026 10:37 AM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: TROOP A DLS INCIDENT EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender. STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: For the week of Wednesday, March 4, 2026 through Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license: Case #: 26A2001526 Trooper: Adam Martin Offenders Name: Cade Ray Age: 28 Hometown of Offender: St. Albans, VT Date and Time of Violation: 03/10/2026 @ 1805 hours Location of Violation: Bedard Road / Cedar Drive Sheldon, VT Court Date and Time: April 14th, 2026 @ 0800 hours Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Williston.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.