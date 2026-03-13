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RE: TROOP A DLS INCIDENT

Additional DLS Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

 

Case #: 26A2001519

Trooper: Cody Bellinghiri

Offenders Name: Justin Rockwell

Age: 36

Hometown of Offender: Berkshire, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 03/10/2026 @ 15355 hours

Location of Violation: I 89 N MM 109.5 Georgia, VT

Court Date and Time: April 28th, 2026 @ 0800 hours

Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division

 

Thank you

 

From: Flanagan, Julie via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, March 13, 2026 10:37 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: TROOP A DLS INCIDENT

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, March 4, 2026 through Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

Case #: 26A2001526

Trooper: Adam Martin

Offenders Name: Cade Ray

Age: 28

Hometown of Offender: St. Albans, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 03/10/2026 @ 1805 hours

Location of Violation: Bedard Road / Cedar Drive Sheldon, VT

Court Date and Time: April 14th, 2026 @ 0800 hours

Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division

 

 

 

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans,  St. Johnsbury, Williston.

 

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RE: TROOP A DLS INCIDENT

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