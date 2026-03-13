RE: TROOP A DLS INCIDENT
Additional DLS Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS
Case #: 26A2001519
Trooper: Cody Bellinghiri
Offenders Name: Justin Rockwell
Age: 36
Hometown of Offender: Berkshire, VT
Date and Time of Violation: 03/10/2026 @ 15355 hours
Location of Violation: I 89 N MM 109.5 Georgia, VT
Court Date and Time: April 28th, 2026 @ 0800 hours
Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division
Thank you
From: Flanagan, Julie via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, March 13, 2026 10:37 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: TROOP A DLS INCIDENT
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DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
For the week of
Case #: 26A2001526
Trooper: Adam Martin
Offenders Name: Cade Ray
Age: 28
Hometown of Offender: St. Albans, VT
Date and Time of Violation: 03/10/2026 @ 1805 hours
Location of Violation: Bedard Road / Cedar Drive Sheldon, VT
Court Date and Time: April 14th, 2026 @ 0800 hours
Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division
A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Williston.
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