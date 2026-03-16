TuxCare to Showcase Extended Lifecycle Support for Open-Source Software at RSA Conference 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced it will exhibit at the RSA Conference 2026 , one of the world’s leading cybersecurity gatherings, taking place March 23–26 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.Located at booth #2350, TuxCare is set to showcase its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for Open-Source Software (OSS) solutions. Designed for enterprise DevOps and IT teams, ELS for OSS delivers long-term security across the entire software stack, covering a broad and growing range of open-source projects, libraries and runtimes that power today’s mission-critical and HPC workloads. Its ongoing vulnerability patches for end-of-life open-source software provide the flexibility and control that’s needed far beyond vendor-supported lifecycles.By combining automated CVE discovery, rapid patch delivery, and deep vulnerability remediation, ELS for OSS fortifies the software supply chain with precision and scale. It integrates seamlessly into existing DevOps workflows to help teams streamline security management, accelerate incident response, and maintain continuous compliance. Backed by expert support across KernelCare, LibCare and other TuxCare solutions, the award-winning ELS for OSS solution enables organizations to focus on innovation and business outcomes.Throughout the conference, visitors to the TuxCare booth will also have the opportunity to attend a series of lightning talks delivered by Chris DeMars, Senior Developer Advocate at TuxCare. Each session will run three times a day for approximately 15 minutes and offer practical guidance on securing modern software supply chains and managing dependency risk:-- “The Men in Black Know What's in Your JavaScript — and How to Fix It!” – This talk explores the importance of Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) in modern development environments. Attendees will learn why visibility into dependencies is critical in the era of supply chain attacks and how tools such as CycloneDX and Syft can help developers generate SBOMs and identify vulnerabilities before they impact production.-- “The node_modules Iceberg: Mysteries Below the Waterline” – Focusing on the often-overlooked world of transitive dependencies, this talk examines how hidden package relationships can introduce security risks into applications. Participants will gain a practical understanding of how to identify transitive dependencies, assess their risks, and address them using TuxCare’s Extended Lifecycle Support solutions.-- “Possessed by Packages: Is Your JavaScript Haunted?” – This talk takes a deep dive into how malicious packages infiltrate codebases through techniques such as typo-squatting, dependency confusion, and supply chain attacks. Attendees will walk away with knowledge of practical strategies and tools to detect suspicious packages and strengthen defenses against software supply chain threats.For detailed information on the RSA Conference 2026 event, visit: https://www.rsaconference.com/usa About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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