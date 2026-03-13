Viking Bags Awarded Patent for Quick-Release Motorcycle Saddlebag System

Viking Bags Unveils Patented Quick-Mount Motorcycle Saddlebag System Viking Bags Darkin Large Quick-Mount Motorcycle Painted Hard Saddlebags for Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider S FXLRS Features Viking Bags Logo

Viking Bags receives patent for a saddlebag mount engineered to match bolted stability while allowing tool-free removal across select hard-shell models.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Bags , a Los Angeles-based manufacturer of motorcycle luggage and aftermarket parts, has been granted a patent for its Quick-Mount Motorcycle Saddlebag System. The patented system is available across select models within Viking Bags’ hard-shell saddlebag range and offers two mounting configurations designed to allow riders to remove saddlebags quickly without sacrificing the structural stability associated with traditional hard-mounted installations.Two Mounting ConfigurationsQuick Disconnect System: Drilled and bolted directly to the hard bags and the motorcycle. The bag remains fixed during operation and detaches by turning a knob, with no tools required for removal. Designed for riders who prefer a mechanically secured connection with the option for fast detachment when needed.Quick-Mount System: Includes a side carrier that mounts to the motorcycle. The saddlebag slides onto the carrier and locks into place without drilling or tools. Intended for riders who transfer bags between motorcycles or require a faster installation process.AvailabilityThe Quick-Mount Saddlebag System is available through company's official website alongside the company's full range of motorcycle saddlebags . Both the Quick Disconnect and Quick-Mount configurations can be found with complete fitment information on the respective product pages.Patent OverviewThe patent covers a mounting mechanism designed to deliver the structural hold of a bolted installation while enabling tool-free removal. Viking Bags developed the system in response to a long-standing design tradeoff in the motorcycle saddlebag category, where riders have historically had to choose between a securely fixed bag and one that could be removed quickly. The patented mechanism aims to address both requirements within a single system.About Viking BagsViking Bags is a manufacturer of motorcycle luggage and custom aftermarket parts headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company’s product range includes hard-shell and leather saddlebags, sissy bar bags, tank bags, an ADV touring series, handlebars, fairings, crash bars, and seats.

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