Gordon Employs Tenderness, Dark Humor, and Intelligence, in New Release

D M Gordon Loosestrife for Porcupines cover

Book Launch Event Comes Up March 25 in Northampton and Via Livestream

I write about three-toed sloths, and war, and how hard it is to be alive right now, sometimes in the same poem. I'm thrilled to launch this new book with my beloved Forbes Library.” — D M Gordon

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Loosestrife for Porcupines" is the new poetry collection from D M Gordon. The book explores themes of nature, resilience, and the complexities of the human experience through thoughtful, evocative poetry. Available now from Amazon, BarnesAndNoble.com, Bookshop.org, and other online retailers, the book is published by Blue Light Press.A novelist, poet, and creative non-fiction writer, Gordon will officially launch "Loosestrife for Porcupines" on March 25 at Forbes Library from 6:00–7:30 p.m. at the Coolidge Presidential Museum in Northampton, Massachusetts. The public is invited to attend, and the event will also be livestreamed on the venue’s official YouTube channel."I write about three-toed sloths, and war, and how hard it is to be alive right now," Gordon said, "sometimes in the same poem. I'm thrilled to launch this new book with my beloved Forbes Library."A prize-winning author, Gordon writes with a naturalist's eye and political conscience, finding in the creatures and weathers of the world a precise language for grief, wonder, and the stubborn human need for grace. Her accessible poetry, warm-hearted and deep, reaches out to a range of readers."Loosestrife for Porcupines" is also available from Walmart.com and BooksAMillion.com, among others.Gordon is also author of "Fourth World" (Adastra Press) and "Nightly, at the Institute of the Possible" (Hedgerow Books), the latter a finalist for the Massachusetts Book Award.More about Gordon, including links to her various social media platforms, can be found at DMGordon.com To find additional information about the upcoming launch event, please use this link

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.