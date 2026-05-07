GRAMMY® Winner Darlene Koldenhoven Launching Memoir and Companion Album; Pre-Sales Now Underway

Put Your Dress Down and Sing cover Grand Memoir album artwork

“Put Your Dress Down and Sing” Book and “A Grand Memoir” Album Available for Preorder Starting Today

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pre-sales are now underway for GRAMMYAward-winning vocalist, composer, and producer Darlene Koldenhoven’s deeply personal memoir, Put Your Dress Down and Sing, and the companion solo piano album, A Grand Memoir.Both projects are available for preorder now through August 6, with shipments scheduled to begin August 7.Put Your Dress Down and Sing pre-sales start today for e-book format on Amazon . Sales of the physical book will begin on August 7. In July, pre-sales start for the audiobook format, with the audiobook uniquely featuring original piano compositions from A Grand Memoir, creating an immersive storytelling experience, with Koldenhoven doing the narration.In this candid and inspiring memoir, the GRAMMY winner and three-time GRAMMYnominee shares the extraordinary journey that took her from a shy, introverted upbringing on the South Side of Chicago to international recognition in the entertainment industry. Encouraged by a lesson from her mother at the age of three, she transformed adversity into opportunity, building a career that has spanned more than four decades.Readers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Koldenhoven’s remarkable career, including her role as the tambourine-waving choir nun in the “Sister Act” films alongside Whoopi Goldberg, and her unforgettable soprano solo in Yanni, Live at the Acropolis, one of PBS’s most-watched specials worldwide. Her work as a sought-after studio vocalist includes collaborations with major artists such as Pink Floyd and live performances with Paul McCartney.Having contributed to more than 1,000 recordings across film, television, albums, and commercials, Koldenhoven later stepped into the spotlight as an independent artist. She launched her own label, TimeArt, and has since released fourteen albums, several of which have topped international charts. In 2019, she became the first inductee into the Indie Music Hall of Fame, and in 2021, two of her albums debuted at No. 4 and No. 8 on the Billboard charts.The companion album A Grand Memoir (sold separately) marks Koldenhoven’s third solo piano release and showcases ten original New Age – Classical Crossover compositions. Recorded live on a 1926 Steinway grand piano, the album reflects a deeply personal and emotional soundscape inspired by the dreams and reflections she experienced while writing her memoir.Starting today, only at DarleneKoldenhoven.bandcamp.com , during the pre-sale period, each CD purchase comes with an instant gratification track from the album, plus, on August 7th, the CD gets shipped, and its free album download becomes available. Autographed CDs can be requested through Bandcamp. Pre-sales are also available at other online digital music retailers.Beyond her musical accomplishments, Koldenhoven is also a certified sonic therapist, voice teacher, and author of Tune Your Voice: Singing and Your Mind’s Musical Ear. She is a Climate Reality Leader trained by former Vice President Al Gore and continues to merge her artistic work with advocacy for global awareness, healing, and humanity.Her official website is www.DarleneKoldenhoven.com , where, among other content, there are links to her Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTube channel, and TikTok.

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